Real Men Feel: Everything You Never Learned About Sex [Podcast]

Have you explored your sex energy?

Listen to Real Men Feel, #223, “Everything You Never Learned About Sex” here:



Author, mentor, and speaker, Michael McPherson is on a mission to powerfully upgrade men and women’s relationship to sex, especially millennials. We explore topics of sex energy, sexual desire, masculine power, and sacred sexual union.

“Sex energy is something we are born with. It is primordial energy. It is an energy we are gifted to by our Creator. Sex is something different. Sex is as simple as all the right things going into all the right places.” ~ Michael McPherson

Michael shares his views on the difference between sex energy and sex. Sex energy is our creative life force. Anytime a man is creating or building something, he’s using his sex energy. You don’t have to be having sex to experience your sexual power.

This episode includes a frank discussion of first experiences with masturbation, sex education (or lack thereof), and turning to pornography. Michael is part of the first generation to have unlimited access to porn thanks to the internet, while Andy had to resort to finding porn in the woods.

In addition to masturbation, Michael and Andy discuss their experiences with ayahuasca. Listen in to explore how to enjoy sex as the spiritual and energetic experience it is. Michael stresses the importance of setting an intention before sex and even for masturbation. He also is remarkably open about sexual shame.

Grab the Real Men Feel Guide to Friendship for a list of places you can meet more male friends and get on the Real Men Feel weekly newsletter.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Topics and Questions Include:

(1:26) What got you on this path of focusing on sex energy?

(2:56) How is sex energy different from sex itself?

(3:57) Is that feeling of sex energy distinct from emotions?

(4:21) Were your early sexual experiences healthy ones?

(6:31) Andy on his early masturbation experiences.

(7:59) Does porn have any place in healthy sex energy?

(9:15) What is using sex energy for bad?

(12:19) Was there one moment in your life that you realized this aspect of your energy?

(15:33) The urge to act on all sexual energy.

(17:16) What are some common things most men never learned about sex?

(22:09) What about men who see themselves as biological machines, driven by sex.

(23:47) What do you see as the purpose of sex?

(27:37) What do you mean by “how you do sex is how you do anything?”

(31:08) Does anything stand out as the most misunderstood aspect of sex?

(32:39) What goes into our conditioning around sex?

(33:37) How might a man explore or share his shame related to sex?

(35:51) Do you have any tips for maintaining a healthy, sacred relationship with sex?

(37:33) Tell me your Kakao Ceremonial Drinking Chocolate.

(39:47) What’s the best way for people to connect with you and learn more?

◊♦◊

Watch Real Men Feel, #223, “Everything You Never Learned About Sex” January 26, 2021



“I’ll never forget the first time I ever masturbated. I literally thought I had discovered magic. Oh my gosh!” ~ Michael McPherson

◊♦◊

Learn more about Michael at MichaelMcPherson.co.

Explore Kakao at FlyKakao.com

See Michael’s book, Everything You Never Learned About Sex: Take Back Your Masculine Power & Use Your Sex Energy For Good.

Connect with Michael on Instagram.

Check out his podcast, huMANity.

Need to talk about getting out of your own way? Visit TheAndyGrant.com/talk.

Scroll down to the author bio for all the links to access more #RealMenFeel

—

This post was previously published on RealMenFeel.org.

***

Improve your writing, expand your reach, and monetize your craft.

We welcome all experience levels.

***

Photo by Dainis Graveris on Unsplash