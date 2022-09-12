Expecting? Here Are 15 Common Money Mistakes New Parents Make

By Christina Lee, author at Invested Wallet

—

First and foremost, congratulations on your child! Being a new parent is such an honor!

Now, as a new parent, you’ll now have the important responsibility of caring for another human being. Like any gift you receive, a child is something to not only care for but also cherish forever.

Though, you might have questions or concerns on how to be financially stable when raising a child. You’re not alone. Many new parents have this same concern as you do. According to PR Newswire, the average cost of raising one child until the age of 17 is $233,000, nearly $14,000 per year. More concerning, The Bump suggests that the 3 financial concerns that new parents have are the following:

How will they afford their child?

How will they be able to pay for their child’s college? AND,

What if something happens to the parents themselves?

To make matters worse, finances might or might not get a time of day, since most new parents will focus more on functioning on little sleep and tending to their child’s never-ending needs. While that’s all understandable, it’s still important to have a plan for your finances, even if you’re a new parent.

The good news is, we’re here to help you with your finances, as you continue to tackle being a new parent! In this essential guide, we’ll show you 15 of the most common mistakes that many new parents make when it comes to their finances, and how you can avoid them.

Let’s dive right in!

1. Not Having A Budget

First, having a budget is a must. Even if you’re well off financially, you should still think about finances.

Now, keep in mind that having children isn’t the same as living on your own. “That means that whatever activities, for example, that you’d use to do pre-baby would no longer be available to you after you have your baby. Suppose you would go to the bar and spend money on drinks. Or, you might have had the habit of saving money pre-baby. Now, with a new addition to the family, you find yourself spending money on your bundle of joy. That’s totally normal.

No matter the case, you’ll need to have a plan, when it comes to budgeting. Budgeting helps you see what you need, and what you don’t need. Rather than spending blindly, budgeting helps you be smarter with your money. Think about the types of groceries that you’ll need for both you and baby, along with the bills, doctor visits, transportation needs, and so on, that you and your baby will need. In this way, you and baby can be ready for any other expenses that might spring up on you.

Speaking of any other expenses that might spring up out of nowhere, this leads to the second point …

2. Not Having A Safety Net

Yes, having a safety net is essential. Sometimes, life might throw some curveballs at you without warning. This is especially common for new parents since they’re still new to the game.

Here’s one example: Suppose that you have a car to run errands with your child in tow. What would happen if your car broke down, or you get a flat tire? Would you have the money to fix your car? Would you have a spare tire on standby?

Here’s another example: No new parent wants to see their child get sick or hurt. But what if your child gets sick or injured? Would you be able to afford their medical bills? Their doctor visits? Their prescribed medications?

That’s why it’s important to set up an emergency fund. Essentially, you set aside money every time you get paid (if you have a job); or, if you receive money as gifts, you can set that aside for emergencies. In this way, you’ll create a safety net for whenever things like medical or repair crises arise.

3. Spending Too Much On Baby Things

Who wouldn’t want to spoil their first child? In fact, as a first-time parent, you would want to treat your child to many things like toys, clothes, and other nice things. After all, you only want the best for your bundle of joy.

However, while it’s great to treat your child with toys and goodies, it’s still important to be wise about your spending habits. Essentially, you have to think about the things that your baby will need, including:

Food

Clothes, shoes, and diapers

Toys that are effective in entertaining your child

Doctor visits and medicine, etc.

Plus, you can have hand-me-downs for things like clothes, toys, etc. (If you have a big family, this can be a definitely great thing for you!) You can also look to yard sales and thrift stores to save money on things like baby clothes.

4. Spending Too Little On Baby Things

Now, just because you’d want to save money, doesn’t that you should deprive your child from having things like toys, food, and other necessities. It’s important to make sure that your child is well-fed, well-entertain, and well-off. That’s why you should set a good budget for how much to spend on your child, and how much to save. Just as long as you’re not cheating your child out of certain things, you should be okay on the financial part of things.

Remember the essentials (as mentioned in the previous point):

Food

Clothes, shoes, and diapers

Toys that are effective in entertaining your child

Doctor visits and medicine

… and so on.

Needless to say, don’t deprive your child, but still be wise about your money.

5. Not Saving For Retirement

One of these days, you’ll find yourself needing to retire from your job. While retirement can be a new phase in your life, you’ll need to be ready before that day comes. That means, now is the time to start saving for retirement, if you haven’t done so already. (Yes, right now!)

But how can you save for retirement? Well, there are a few options:

While saving for your child’s college fund is just as important (which we will cover later on in this guide), you would still need to think about squirreling away money for retirement. If you need to borrow money from your child’s tuition, you can. Plus, if your place of employment offers 401(k), then don’t hesitate to sign up for it. Whatever you can do now to save for retirement, do it now! Otherwise, you won’t have a nest egg to be cushioned with in your golden years.