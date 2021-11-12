Expert Facilitation Will Transform Your Meetings

Do your meetings run over? Do they involve wrangling, sidetracks, unhelpful arguments and bad feelings? Do you fail to reach conclusions and decisions? All of these common problems can be alleviated if you use a skilled facilitator. He or she will focus on the meeting process and enable you and your colleagues to focus on the topic. The facilitator should be neutral regarding the content. He or she helps ensure that the meeting delivers its objectives in the time allowed. They might do the following:

1. Plan the meeting. The facilitator will work with the meeting owner to ensure clear objectives and to set the agenda topics and timescale. The might also help pick the participants, the invitation, the location and equipment.

2. Explain the process. They will describe to the participants the objectives, timings and methods to be used. If a brainstorm is involved they will explain the rules of brainstorming and the evaluation methods for ideas.

3. Draw out all the participants. Most of the time the facilitator takes a back seat and lets the group get on with the meeting but if they see that one person is dominating discussions, or people are being too critical or that quieter people cannot be heard then they will intervene and suggest a method that will involve everyone in a constructive way.

4. Suggest different ways to look at issues. The facilitator might propose a problem analysis tool or an advanced brainstorm method. They will often use icebreakers or other exercises to displace people out of their normal meeting routine and get them thinking in new ways.

5. Create the right atmosphere. You want an environment in which people can safely suggest unorthodox ideas free from personal criticism or recrimination. The facilitator will use techniques and words that ensure this is the case.

6. Summarise. The facilitator will often summarise what they have heard in order to secure agreement before moving on to the next topic. They might say, ‘So what I am hearing is …….’ or, ‘Am I right in thinking that you agreed………’

7. Keep people focussed on the objective. If the facilitator sees the meeting going off-track they will intervene and remind people of the objective and timescale. If there is a serious argument or conflict they might call a break in order to quietly discuss things and get back on-track.

8. Manage the time. The facilitator will ensure there is adequate time for discussion, idea generation, idea evaluation, decision making and action lists. If necessary they will cut short discussion in order to move the meeting forward.

9. Conclude. The facilitator will ensure that the meeting finishes with time for decision making, action planning and feedback. They will often conclude by thanking the participants for their energy and ideas.

The expert facilitator will set the direction and then make small interventions to keep the meeting on track. They can help ensure that you get the decisions and outcomes that you need.

This post was previously published on Destination Innovation.

