Explaining the Mystery of Mate Guarding

What happens when your wife won’t f*ck you, AND she gets jealous and possessive when another woman shows interest?

It’s mate-guarding.

You are on vacation somewhere tropical. “Oh, you are so nice and tan!” a sexy stranger comments within earshot of your spouse.

“Thanks, I guess,” you mumble in return, frankly shocked that anyone has noticed you at all. You are usually as noticeable as an old beat-up couch.

Your wife touches your arm! Whoa! That hasn’t happened in years.

“Yes, he is! His Mediterranean roots are so strong! My handsome guy!”

You think, “Did the body snatchers come?”

Why does my wife suddenly want me?

Naw, she is exerting her control and marking her territory.

Here are the 11 ways women can mate guard:

Calls to make sure you are where you said you’d be. Won’t take you to a party where other women will be present. Insists you spend all your free time with her. Flirts with another man to make you jealous. Becomes angry if you flirt too much. Pleads that she can’t live without you. Insists on a “total” commitment to each other. Points out the flaws in other women. Promises sexual favors to keep you happy. Makes herself extra “attractive” for you. Compliments your appearance.

This is the “Dog in the Manger” syndrome. The manger is full of hay. The cows want to eat the hay, but the dog is sleeping in the manger and growls at all the hungry cows, fending them off. The dog won’t eat the hay, yet won’t the cows eat the hay either.”

You want to blurt out, “If I’m so important to you, why not flirt with me yourself!”

Uh, huh. Your wife will be damned if anyone else is going to have you.

Play adolescent games; win adolescent prizes.

That’s what it boils down to.

What you don’t need is a jealous wife who won’t fuck you. It’s the façade of a happy marriage. That “out-of-body” looking down on yourself moment.

The seagulls squawking from Finding Nemo, “Mine. Mine. Mine. Mine. Mine.”

IT’S INFURIATING TO REALIZE THAT YOUR WIFE ONLY WANTS TO ASSERT OWNERSHIP OUT OF DEFENSIVENESS. Not out of a foundation of deep love.

In public, you normally get the “Melania” treatment.

Yes, as in former first lady. “He tries to hold her hand, and she swats it away.” We’ve all seen the videos of poor Donald out with his wife, getting pushed out of the way. We know who is in control of that bedroom.

Mate guarding is a special dead bedroom phenomenon.

Wonder why your low-libido spouse only touches you when she’s threatened?

Because she doesn’t want to lose you. The “sexual balance of power” is out of whack. More toxic behaviors ensue. Guys, don’t put up with abusive monitoring! A healthy relationship would make you feel better about yourself and your “attractiveness.”

“Look at you, my sexy guy,” as your lady sidles up to you and whispers in your ear, “I’ll show you later how much I appreciate you!” with her hot breath.

That’s refreshing.

It makes you feel desirable and wanted.

No more anxious attachment from a low-libido partner. No more insecurity and jealousy. No more ridiculous mate guarding! Find someone who wants you loud and clear.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Tobias Tullius on Unsplash