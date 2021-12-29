Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Fashion Brand “A New Breed” Reflects the Gay Experience as Diaspora

Fashion Brand “A New Breed” Reflects the Gay Experience as Diaspora

Queer is the thing. It’s the vibe.

by Leave a Comment

The Good Men Project spoke with Michael Rohrbaugh, the Creative Director of a sexy queer fashion brand, New Breed, launching just in time for the holidays.

Rohrbaugh says of the vibe: queer is finding yourself in a sun-drenched parking lot surrounded by feral creatures, drunk as a skunk, dancing to disco. It’s gender-fluid faeries swimming naked in a river. Queer is the thing. It’s the vibe. It’s the fantasy.

The spot is like an Old Navy ad bitten by a radioactive gay spider on steroids at Christmas.

The line itself is organized around 5 different collections, each named after a different gayborhood. These gayborhoods are basically shorthand for different queer breeds. Do you go camping and horde candles? If the answer is yes, check out Salem. Maybe you subsist on mimosas and pop remixes… If so, you may just be a Weho gurl. Or perhaps you prefer the taste of leather, sweat, and whiskey? In that case, Soma will definitely be your speed.

New breed is reflective of the new gay identity. Gay as Diaspora. As we move into the suburbs do we take something of “gay” culture with us? Yes. New Breed comes along with the rainbow flags and small town pride.

And while doing that, Rohrbaugh hopes they’re connecting, hatching plans, and making art. “We hope your readers will follow us on Insta and tell us how we’re doing.”

Main image: iStock

About Savas Abadsidis

Savas Abadsidis has been a contributor to The Good Men Project since it was founded.

Abadsidis is currently the Editor at Towleroad News and the creator and
Executive Producer of the upcoming docuseries 'Born Stars.'
Pronouns: He/Him/His

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x