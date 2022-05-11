Father-Child Activities While the Kids Are at Home

By Nigel Vann

One of the greatest regrets I’ve heard from parents is that they didn’t spend enough time with their children when they were younger. Or that when they are with their young children now, they’re too tired to do anything creative. Questions that dads have asked include: “I’ve forgotten how to ‘play’—is this bad for my kids?” “Do we have to be ‘on’ and fully engaged at all times while spending time with our children?” “What exactly should we do with them?”

Questions like these can make the reality of caring for our kids feel daunting and stressful, so I thought it might be helpful to share some resources and ideas to keep in mind if you find yourself sequestered with your little one(s) and fumbling for things to do or overwhelmed by the thought of it.

Really, what we’re doing when we spend time with our young children is building or reinforcing strong bonds with them and, chances are, creating memories that can last a lifetime. So, if you’re spending time at home with your kids—even if you didn’t choose to do so–my first recommendation is to look at it as an opportunity. Everything doesn’t have to go perfectly; the important thing is that you have the time and opportunity to create memories and grow your relationship. You don’t have to be a magician or a clown. You weren’t hired as entertainment.

Your job is to be engaged. Ask questions. Listen to their answers. Have conversations. Think about the kinds of things you liked doing and talking about when you were their age.

Here are a few tips that I’ve come across, followed by some helpful resources for fathers and a list of free online activities for children:

Don’t forget what it feels like to be a child. It’s crucial that children feel safe and secure, particularly when there is a change in routine or circumstances.

Setting and sticking to a regular schedule is key. Children, particularly younger children, tend to do better when they get up, eat, and go to bed at their normal times. If schedules get thrown off, they may feel anxious; so, if that happens, it’s important to let them know what’s going to happen and when.

Share your children’s interests and invite them into yours. If you find all your kids want to do is play video games, take some time and play a video game with them. Let them do things with you. Teach them how to cook healthy, nutritious meals. Share your interests and hobbies with them. If you are a gardener or carpenter, let them watch, help, and learn.

Create some artwork, play a card game or a board game, do a jigsaw puzzle, watch an old movie or their favorite children’s show.

Tell them stories about what you did when you were their age.

Take advantage of the increasing number of online opportunities for children to learn and have fun. Don’t stress too much about their screen time. For more on Screen Time see the NRFC Information Brief: Helping fathers manage their children’s screen time.

Record a Tik Tok dance with your kids.For inspiration, check out our #DanceLikeADad PSAs.

Helpful resources for fathers

All Pro Dad: 7 conversation starters for family dinners

Child Development Institute: 5 methods for motivating your family to clean

Child Mind Institute: Keeping peace among siblings

CityDadsGroup: End any argument with your teen with this 1 trick

Fathers Incorporated: Finding common ground: Tips for cooperative co-parenting

National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse: Activities of the week

New York Times: If your kid keeps asking “why,” give them an answer

Free online activities for children

Here are some ideas for fun things you can do with your children online.

Originally published on fatherhood.gov [LINK TO ARTICLE] and reprinted from the public domain under the following guidelines.

Photo credit: Shutterstock