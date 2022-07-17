Father Forced Son To Ride Bike [Video]

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

0:00

hey nia do you think ryan could do it

0:02

yes yeah theo do you think ryan could do

0:04

it

0:06

sure dad i don’t even believe in myself

0:09

i know but we believe in you enough for

0:10

you to believe in yourself hello hello

0:12

hello look at me i’ve been fresh i’ve

0:14

been walking with my savior yes i’m

0:16

trying to do my best guess i’m just a

0:17

bag of bombs trying to shake up by the

0:19

flesh when you see me never stress when

0:21

you see me see me see me you say hello

0:23

hello hello look at me

0:26

come back to believe in fatherhood my

0:28

name is belief we equip fathers give

0:30

hope to others and inspire children by

0:31

making this awesome content that is here

0:34

for you today of a very special video

0:36

today

0:37

but first i want to let you know that

0:38

our sponsor today is american family

0:40

insurance american family insurance is

0:43

an incredible insurance company that

0:44

i’ve been partnering with throughout the

0:46

years and i really love how we partnered

0:49

to make this story come to life some of

0:51

you guys may know that uriah has been

0:54

against completely against learning how

0:56

to ride a bike and um i just i was over

1:00

it okay at first i was like bro you got

1:01

to learn how to ride a bike and he was

1:03

like okay dad and then we went to go

1:05

ride a bike you know what i’m saying and

1:06

do all the things and it turns out he

1:08

quit so i put him on my shoulders and i

1:10

was like okay man don’t worry i’ll carry

1:12

you into the future and then we went on

1:15

a trip on a road trip and the the the

1:18

the bike riding was a part of the road

1:20

trip uh and and he didn’t know how to

1:22

ride a bike so i had to pull him but

1:24

what i’m not telling you is that it was

1:25

in the grand canyon uh in the middle of

1:27

july 90 degree weather

1:30

7000 feet elevation your boy was hurting

1:33

and because i was out of shape i was

1:35

breathing hard it was crazy uh so i had

1:37

to pull him in this bike thing and i was

1:40

just like bro after this you got to

1:41

learn how to ride a bike and so today

1:43

was the day that i was determined to get

1:45

this kid to learn how to ride a bike and

1:47

so

1:49

i didn’t even tell i just i just pulled

1:51

him outside

1:52

as a matter of fact

1:54

i i’ll i’ll just show you what happened

2:01

no

2:03

this time son

2:04

no i can’t ride a

2:07

why not

2:09

because i don’t know how well that’s why

2:11

you’re going to learn today no

2:14

it’s about time son make sure that

2:16

helmet fits okay try it on we’re not

2:18

gonna ride it right now we’re gonna go

2:19

to the park and ride it okay

2:20

right now soon but make sure that helmet

2:22

fits and first you gotta put it on the

2:25

right way and make sure that you uh

2:28

go get some socks

2:30

you gotta teach your ryan how to ride a

2:31

bike we’re gonna use steel’s old bike

2:34

because as you guys know i have been

2:37

going through with this kid okay

2:40

i

2:41

have

2:44

been trying to teach this kid how to

2:45

ride a bike

2:47

he’s not into it he wants no parts of it

2:51

today all of that changes the reason why

2:54

is because

2:56

i’m a father

2:57

and i’m supposed to protect my child

3:00

right i am the insurance provider right

3:04

i am helping them get to wherever they

3:06

want to be and making sure that they

3:08

have all the necessary tools and one of

3:09

the things you have to know as a kid is

3:11

how to ride a bike now i need your

3:13

comments in the comment section were you

3:15

one of them kids that never learned how

3:16

to ride a

3:26

[Music]

3:28

right now i’m trying to set up your

3:30

uh trying to make sure the bite

3:33

is all good to go

3:36

in the meantime

3:37

can you start scooping this poop for me

3:39

please

3:40

right here thank you because i already

3:42

stepped on the

3:44

the worst piece of my life

3:47

i have to scoop the poop

3:50

and ride a bike

3:52

which are one of my two lead favorite

3:56

things

3:58

and then when i open the trash can

4:02

i have to see

4:03

so much flies

4:06

which i hate bugs

4:09

so it is

4:10

raining

4:12

with my exact words

4:15

the worst day

4:16

of

4:18

my

4:26

raya where’s the are you done where are

4:29

you at

4:31

buddy you still got poop over here dog

4:34

yes

4:39

do you think that ryan was gonna learn

4:40

how to ride a bike today

4:44

i don’t think so why

4:46

because i remember the last time you

4:48

think

4:49

rabbit will be able to learn how to ride

4:50

a bike today

4:51

not woody not really why do you say that

4:53

[Music]

5:05

do you think ryan is going to learn how

5:07

to ride a bike today

5:09

yeah you think so yeah why is that

5:13

why

5:14

because

5:17

i don’t know who this is for but i think

5:18

it needs to be said

5:20

not everyone is going to believe in you

5:23

and sometimes you won’t believe in

5:24

yourself

5:25

but how good is it to have someone in

5:27

your corner that’s pushing you toward

5:29

greatness that they know you can achieve

5:31

when you find those people make sure you

5:33

hold them closer

5:36

okay

5:37

and then we’re going to get ready to go

5:50

well we can figure it out

5:55

do you think you’re going to ride a bike

5:56

today

5:57

uh not really

5:59

why not

6:01

because um

6:03

i don’t know how to and last time i hurt

6:05

myself okay well last time how old were

6:07

you how old were you last time

6:09

like six

6:11

nah you were younger than that bro you

6:13

were like five

6:14

so you got to believe today you were

6:16

seven years old almost eight years old

6:17

today

6:19

you are learning how to ride a bike you

6:20

understand

6:21

do i have to yeah yeah

6:26

today that’s that’s the whole mission

6:28

that’s the last thing liz i’m gonna tell

6:30

you like this today i accomplished all

6:31

my goals today

6:32

okay i hung out with some amazing people

6:35

i had some good meetings

6:36

great conversations

6:38

got

6:39

good things done

6:41

and the last thing on my agenda is to

6:43

teach your right bow how to ride a bike

6:46

everybody else i need you to say

6:47

something encouraging to uriah i hope

6:50

you i hope you do a good job

6:52

all right that’s good good job theo

6:54

anaya can you say something really nice

6:56

about uriah today as he’s gonna learn

6:58

how to ride a bike

7:00

i do not want to no no i said anaya can

7:03

you say something nice to uriah not your

7:05

riot can you say something discouraging

7:07

to your eye

7:09

or him i’m talking to you now i want you

7:11

to tell me something encouraging for

7:12

uriah

7:15

i hope you do a good job very good uzi

7:18

can you say something encouraging to

7:19

uriah

7:20

what is it

7:22

do you think ryan can do it

7:24

yes i need you to say it louder you

7:26

think ryan can do it yeah

7:28

theo you think ryan could do it

7:34

do you think ryan could do it

7:39

hey nia do you think ryan could do it

7:42

yeah theo do you think ryan can do it

7:46

sure dad i don’t even believe in myself

7:48

i know but we believe in you enough for

7:50

you to believe in yourself

7:52

okay

7:54

you got this

7:56

you have everything you need you got

7:57

legs you got a bike you got a helmet

8:00

currently on

8:02

and you got your family we got your back

8:04

say i believe in me ryan say i believe

8:06

in me

8:08

i believe in me i need you to say it

8:10

like you mean it i believe in me i

8:12

believe in me i believe in me i believe

8:15

in me i’m gonna ride a bike today i’m

8:17

gonna ride a bike today because i

8:19

believe in me because i believe in me i

8:22

have everything i need i have everything

8:24

i need

8:26

nice nice all right i’m super excited

8:30

i’m gonna knock this out

8:51

why can’t you turn

8:52

i don’t know i’m gonna practice going

8:54

down the hill and turning

8:56

okay yeah and that if i learn how to

8:58

ride a bike today

9:00

get uh i’m gonna get it right you’re

9:03

gonna get a bike

9:04

that’s a deal as soon as you learn how

9:06

to ride a bike i’ll buy you one okay

9:09

and

9:10

since your birthday is coming up

9:13

i’ll

9:14

let you choose the bike

9:18

okay yeah

9:26

don’t cry don’t cry you got it

9:29

you got it bro

9:37

in this moment i can tell that riot was

9:38

having flashbacks from his first

9:40

experience learning how to ride a bike

9:41

it did not start out pretty because he

9:44

fell

9:47

we could stop today

9:48

no i want to keep going i know buddy but

9:51

you did a really good job today

9:54

and this is the moment when i knew

9:55

everything was going to change when i

9:57

told him we could stop he wanted to keep

9:59

going he’s going to win the uriah

10:00

sticker

10:01

when he completes the mission

10:04

you want to try again or you want to

10:06

be all done

10:07

okay

10:09

i remember being a kid and going out on

10:11

bike rides with my sister it used to be

10:13

so fun i used to stick a can in the

10:15

wheel and it would sound like a

10:16

motorcycle now that my sister’s past i

10:19

think a lot about those times and i’ll

10:21

never be able to experience that again

10:23

though my intention was to give him a

10:25

freedom he had to get past the things

10:27

that he experienced before and see the

10:29

vision for himself

10:31

he has to dream himself

10:33

but this time he has to dream fearlessly

10:36

but he’s not alone

10:38

you see me right beside him and his

10:39

brother-in-toe

10:41

i know that anaya and uzi are watching

10:43

so when it’s their turn they’ll expect

10:45

the same amount of commitment i have for

10:47

uriah and i’m going to be there in every

10:50

single season to push them along even if

10:53

it’s just to remind them of all the

10:54

things they already accomplished

10:57

remember when you said you couldn’t ride

10:59

a bike

11:01

look how long you went by yourself

11:04

big dog

11:06

now can i

11:08

i’m gonna try to do it from the start

11:11

without your help okay let’s go as

11:13

parents sometimes we can focus too much

11:15

on protecting our kids from the external

11:17

things that comes along with living life

11:19

but it all starts with a thought an

11:21

internal thing that tells us that

11:22

something could go wrong and if the

11:24

unexpected does happen make sure you

11:26

have support so you can have the freedom

11:29

that all this life has to offer

11:31

okay father’s day is here and i’m here

11:33

to let you know that american family

11:34

insurance is fun sponsored this video

11:37

run it up

11:38

that’s gonna be a sharp turn

11:40

[Music]

11:43

the important thing about that is

11:44

knowing that

11:46

[Music]

11:49

father is the best kind of insurance you

11:52

did it

11:54

did you just do it

11:57

i owe you a bike

11:58

i owe you a bike for your birthday

12:01

it’s not your birthday yet

12:03

but you get to choose your bikes

12:08

[Music]

12:09

there’s a lot of kinds of ice we’ll talk

12:10

about that later american family

12:12

insurance making sure that you guys

12:14

understand that fathers are the best

12:15

kind of insurance and we’re here to take

12:17

care of our families

12:19

uh for now

12:20

forever what’s up

12:25

[Applause]

12:28

[Music]

12:36

please

12:42

[Music]

