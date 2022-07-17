Father Forced Son To Ride Bike [Video]

Happy Father’s Day, To all the dads out there making the tough decisions and being present with your families. I understand you and I know how much you have to push passed yourself for the benefit of your family. I just want you to know that I’m proud of you. #AD #AmericanFamilyInsurance
Welcome to Beleaf in Fatherhood, where we equip fathers, bring hope to mothers, and inspire children. We are a content creation house that specializes in family content! Make sure to follow us on IG (https://www.instagram.com/beleafmel/), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@beleafinfathe…) and of course, subscribe to our YouTube!
Interested in making content like ours? Check out our Patreon (https://www.patreon.com/bif) to get an inside look at how we create, and our Amazon Production Equipment list for all the items we use to create our videos and photos!
https://www.amazon.com/shop/beleafinf…
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
hey nia do you think ryan could do it
0:02
yes yeah theo do you think ryan could do
0:04
it
0:06
sure dad i don’t even believe in myself
0:09
i know but we believe in you enough for
0:10
you to believe in yourself hello hello
0:12
hello look at me i’ve been fresh i’ve
0:14
been walking with my savior yes i’m
0:16
trying to do my best guess i’m just a
0:17
bag of bombs trying to shake up by the
0:19
flesh when you see me never stress when
0:21
you see me see me see me you say hello
0:23
hello hello look at me
0:26
come back to believe in fatherhood my
0:28
name is belief we equip fathers give
0:30
hope to others and inspire children by
0:31
making this awesome content that is here
0:34
for you today of a very special video
0:36
today
0:37
but first i want to let you know that
0:38
our sponsor today is american family
0:40
insurance american family insurance is
0:43
an incredible insurance company that
0:44
i’ve been partnering with throughout the
0:46
years and i really love how we partnered
0:49
to make this story come to life some of
0:51
you guys may know that uriah has been
0:54
against completely against learning how
0:56
to ride a bike and um i just i was over
1:00
it okay at first i was like bro you got
1:01
to learn how to ride a bike and he was
1:03
like okay dad and then we went to go
1:05
ride a bike you know what i’m saying and
1:06
do all the things and it turns out he
1:08
quit so i put him on my shoulders and i
1:10
was like okay man don’t worry i’ll carry
1:12
you into the future and then we went on
1:15
a trip on a road trip and the the the
1:18
the bike riding was a part of the road
1:20
trip uh and and he didn’t know how to
1:22
ride a bike so i had to pull him but
1:24
what i’m not telling you is that it was
1:25
in the grand canyon uh in the middle of
1:27
july 90 degree weather
1:30
7000 feet elevation your boy was hurting
1:33
and because i was out of shape i was
1:35
breathing hard it was crazy uh so i had
1:37
to pull him in this bike thing and i was
1:40
just like bro after this you got to
1:41
learn how to ride a bike and so today
1:43
was the day that i was determined to get
1:45
this kid to learn how to ride a bike and
1:47
so
1:49
i didn’t even tell i just i just pulled
1:51
him outside
1:52
as a matter of fact
1:54
i i’ll i’ll just show you what happened
2:01
no
2:03
this time son
2:04
no i can’t ride a
2:07
why not
2:09
because i don’t know how well that’s why
2:11
you’re going to learn today no
2:14
it’s about time son make sure that
2:16
helmet fits okay try it on we’re not
2:18
gonna ride it right now we’re gonna go
2:19
to the park and ride it okay
2:20
right now soon but make sure that helmet
2:22
fits and first you gotta put it on the
2:25
right way and make sure that you uh
2:28
go get some socks
2:30
you gotta teach your ryan how to ride a
2:31
bike we’re gonna use steel’s old bike
2:34
because as you guys know i have been
2:37
going through with this kid okay
2:40
i
2:41
have
2:44
been trying to teach this kid how to
2:45
ride a bike
2:47
he’s not into it he wants no parts of it
2:51
today all of that changes the reason why
2:54
is because
2:56
i’m a father
2:57
and i’m supposed to protect my child
3:00
right i am the insurance provider right
3:04
i am helping them get to wherever they
3:06
want to be and making sure that they
3:08
have all the necessary tools and one of
3:09
the things you have to know as a kid is
3:11
how to ride a bike now i need your
3:13
comments in the comment section were you
3:15
one of them kids that never learned how
3:16
to ride a
3:26
[Music]
3:28
right now i’m trying to set up your
3:30
uh trying to make sure the bite
3:33
is all good to go
3:36
in the meantime
3:37
can you start scooping this poop for me
3:39
please
3:40
right here thank you because i already
3:42
stepped on the
3:44
the worst piece of my life
3:47
i have to scoop the poop
3:50
and ride a bike
3:52
which are one of my two lead favorite
3:56
things
3:58
and then when i open the trash can
4:02
i have to see
4:03
so much flies
4:06
which i hate bugs
4:09
so it is
4:10
raining
4:12
with my exact words
4:15
the worst day
4:16
of
4:18
my
4:26
raya where’s the are you done where are
4:29
you at
4:31
buddy you still got poop over here dog
4:34
yes
4:39
do you think that ryan was gonna learn
4:40
how to ride a bike today
4:44
i don’t think so why
4:46
because i remember the last time you
4:48
think
4:49
rabbit will be able to learn how to ride
4:50
a bike today
4:51
not woody not really why do you say that
4:53
[Music]
5:05
do you think ryan is going to learn how
5:07
to ride a bike today
5:09
yeah you think so yeah why is that
5:13
why
5:14
because
5:17
i don’t know who this is for but i think
5:18
it needs to be said
5:20
not everyone is going to believe in you
5:23
and sometimes you won’t believe in
5:24
yourself
5:25
but how good is it to have someone in
5:27
your corner that’s pushing you toward
5:29
greatness that they know you can achieve
5:31
when you find those people make sure you
5:33
hold them closer
5:36
okay
5:37
and then we’re going to get ready to go
5:50
well we can figure it out
5:55
do you think you’re going to ride a bike
5:56
today
5:57
uh not really
5:59
why not
6:01
because um
6:03
i don’t know how to and last time i hurt
6:05
myself okay well last time how old were
6:07
you how old were you last time
6:09
like six
6:11
nah you were younger than that bro you
6:13
were like five
6:14
so you got to believe today you were
6:16
seven years old almost eight years old
6:17
today
6:19
you are learning how to ride a bike you
6:20
understand
6:21
do i have to yeah yeah
6:26
today that’s that’s the whole mission
6:28
that’s the last thing liz i’m gonna tell
6:30
you like this today i accomplished all
6:31
my goals today
6:32
okay i hung out with some amazing people
6:35
i had some good meetings
6:36
great conversations
6:38
got
6:39
good things done
6:41
and the last thing on my agenda is to
6:43
teach your right bow how to ride a bike
6:46
everybody else i need you to say
6:47
something encouraging to uriah i hope
6:50
you i hope you do a good job
6:52
all right that’s good good job theo
6:54
anaya can you say something really nice
6:56
about uriah today as he’s gonna learn
6:58
how to ride a bike
7:00
i do not want to no no i said anaya can
7:03
you say something nice to uriah not your
7:05
riot can you say something discouraging
7:07
to your eye
7:09
or him i’m talking to you now i want you
7:11
to tell me something encouraging for
7:12
uriah
7:15
i hope you do a good job very good uzi
7:18
can you say something encouraging to
7:19
uriah
7:20
what is it
7:22
do you think ryan can do it
7:24
yes i need you to say it louder you
7:26
think ryan can do it yeah
7:28
theo you think ryan could do it
7:34
do you think ryan could do it
7:39
hey nia do you think ryan could do it
7:42
yeah theo do you think ryan can do it
7:46
sure dad i don’t even believe in myself
7:48
i know but we believe in you enough for
7:50
you to believe in yourself
7:52
okay
7:54
you got this
7:56
you have everything you need you got
7:57
legs you got a bike you got a helmet
8:00
currently on
8:02
and you got your family we got your back
8:04
say i believe in me ryan say i believe
8:06
in me
8:08
i believe in me i need you to say it
8:10
like you mean it i believe in me i
8:12
believe in me i believe in me i believe
8:15
in me i’m gonna ride a bike today i’m
8:17
gonna ride a bike today because i
8:19
believe in me because i believe in me i
8:22
have everything i need i have everything
8:24
i need
8:26
nice nice all right i’m super excited
8:30
i’m gonna knock this out
8:51
why can’t you turn
8:52
i don’t know i’m gonna practice going
8:54
down the hill and turning
8:56
okay yeah and that if i learn how to
8:58
ride a bike today
9:00
get uh i’m gonna get it right you’re
9:03
gonna get a bike
9:04
that’s a deal as soon as you learn how
9:06
to ride a bike i’ll buy you one okay
9:09
and
9:10
since your birthday is coming up
9:13
i’ll
9:14
let you choose the bike
9:18
okay yeah
9:26
don’t cry don’t cry you got it
9:29
you got it bro
9:37
in this moment i can tell that riot was
9:38
having flashbacks from his first
9:40
experience learning how to ride a bike
9:41
it did not start out pretty because he
9:44
fell
9:47
we could stop today
9:48
no i want to keep going i know buddy but
9:51
you did a really good job today
9:54
and this is the moment when i knew
9:55
everything was going to change when i
9:57
told him we could stop he wanted to keep
9:59
going he’s going to win the uriah
10:00
sticker
10:01
when he completes the mission
10:04
you want to try again or you want to
10:06
be all done
10:07
okay
10:09
i remember being a kid and going out on
10:11
bike rides with my sister it used to be
10:13
so fun i used to stick a can in the
10:15
wheel and it would sound like a
10:16
motorcycle now that my sister’s past i
10:19
think a lot about those times and i’ll
10:21
never be able to experience that again
10:23
though my intention was to give him a
10:25
freedom he had to get past the things
10:27
that he experienced before and see the
10:29
vision for himself
10:31
he has to dream himself
10:33
but this time he has to dream fearlessly
10:36
but he’s not alone
10:38
you see me right beside him and his
10:39
brother-in-toe
10:41
i know that anaya and uzi are watching
10:43
so when it’s their turn they’ll expect
10:45
the same amount of commitment i have for
10:47
uriah and i’m going to be there in every
10:50
single season to push them along even if
10:53
it’s just to remind them of all the
10:54
things they already accomplished
10:57
remember when you said you couldn’t ride
10:59
a bike
11:01
look how long you went by yourself
11:04
big dog
11:06
now can i
11:08
i’m gonna try to do it from the start
11:11
without your help okay let’s go as
11:13
parents sometimes we can focus too much
11:15
on protecting our kids from the external
11:17
things that comes along with living life
11:19
but it all starts with a thought an
11:21
internal thing that tells us that
11:22
something could go wrong and if the
11:24
unexpected does happen make sure you
11:26
have support so you can have the freedom
11:29
that all this life has to offer
11:31
okay father’s day is here and i’m here
11:33
to let you know that american family
11:34
insurance is fun sponsored this video
11:37
run it up
11:38
that’s gonna be a sharp turn
11:40
[Music]
11:43
the important thing about that is
11:44
knowing that
11:46
[Music]
11:49
father is the best kind of insurance you
11:52
did it
11:54
did you just do it
11:57
i owe you a bike
11:58
i owe you a bike for your birthday
12:01
it’s not your birthday yet
12:03
but you get to choose your bikes
12:08
[Music]
12:09
there’s a lot of kinds of ice we’ll talk
12:10
about that later american family
12:12
insurance making sure that you guys
12:14
understand that fathers are the best
12:15
kind of insurance and we’re here to take
12:17
care of our families
12:19
uh for now
12:20
forever what’s up
12:25
[Applause]
12:28
[Music]
12:36
please
12:42
[Music]
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|Escape the Act Like a Man Box
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
|Why I Don’t Want to Talk About Race
|The First Myth of the Patriarchy: The Acorn on the Pillow
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock.com