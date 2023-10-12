Fatherhood Unplugged: The Power of Being a Fully Present Parent

Our era has been taken over by screens and electronics, and the concept of presence has become increasingly elusive.

The importance of a father in a child’s life cannot be understated. A child’s parents are guiding forces who will help shape that child’s life.

In this article we will dive into the concept of presence and how important it can be.

Benefits of being present

Being fully present as a father can yield profound benefits such as:

Father/Child Bond

The first and foremost is it strengthens the bond between father and child. When fathers invest their time and attention into their children, they create a foundation of trust and security. This connection will serve as a compass for children throughout their life.

Emotional and Psychological

The next benefit is the positive impact being present will have on a child’s emotional and psychological development. Being present with your kid builds a sense of belonging and self-worth.

Children who are raised by engaged fathers exhibit a higher level of self-esteem as well as a greater ability to cope with life’s challenges.

Life Lessons

Being fully present and involved also allows fathers to impart crucial life lessons. These moments of connection provide children with practical skills and wisdom to carry into adulthood. In essence, being a present father is not just about being physically present but also emotionally and mentally available, creating a nurturing environment where children can learn, grow, and thrive.

Overcoming Challenges

Us as fathers face many challenges when it comes to being present with our kids these days. It is up to us as parents to recognize these challenges and improvise, adapt and overcome them to support our children.

Work

The first challenge of course is going to be the demands of a hectic work schedule which consumes so much of our time and energy. Whether it’s a 9–5 or a work from home job, after work it is often very hard to have any energy left to be present with your kids.

It’s always tempting to check your email on the phone one last time after dinner or before bed.

Digital Age

Another big challenge is the digital age we now live in has brought smart phones and social media to the forefront. I can’t tell you how many times I am out at the store, and I see a kid trying to talk to his parents who are busy scrolling. It drives me crazy, we as parents need to be better then that. We owe it to our children.

Stress

The last challenge I will mention is the stress of daily life, whether it is financial stress or just daily commitments, we all get burned out and worn down.

This is the exact situation I found myself in after my son was born. Work all day, make dinner, take care of the little guy, up all night with him. I burned out very fast.

Pretty soon the only thing that could get me through the evening was a few beers.

Solutions

The good news is, there are several effective strategies we as fathers can use to overcome these challenges.

The first and easiest strategy that I use is to set clear boundaries between work and family life. Set aside time that is dedicated to work and set another block aside that is to be spent with family. This conscious decision to limit screen time will help to re-direct focus to your children.

The other strategy I use is daily practicing of mindfulness/stress relief techniques. A fifteen-minute meditation first thing in the morning will do wonders for all areas of your life, but especially presence. Not your thing? Thats ok, try some different breathing techniques. There are tons of them out there for free.

Building Stronger Families

Building stronger families is the cornerstone to a great family life. Us as fathers being able to unplug from distractions and dedicate quality time to our kids, which will contribute to the creation of stronger families built on the foundations of love, trust, and mutual respect.

Shared Parenting Responsibilities

We must recognize that shared parenting is not just about lightening the load but strengthening the bonds of the whole family.

Fathers who take an active role in parenting become invaluable role models for their children. They demonstrate the importance of teamwork and communication in the family dynamic, imparting valuable life lessons that can extend far beyond the home.

By collectively raising and guiding our children, we as parents can lay the foundation for their emotional and psychological well-being, teaching them essential values that will serve them for life.

Fathers as Role Models

Fathers are critical role models in our children’s lives. We must exemplify the values, ethics and behaviors we hope to instill in our kids.

Whether its handling adversity or acts of kindness, fathers set powerful examples that can leave a lasting imprint on their children often becoming a source of emulation through their lives.

Conclusion

In conclusion, being present with your kid as a father has many benefits. The ones we talked about today are Father/Child Bond, Emotional and Psychological well-being, being able to impart life lessons. Taking time to acknowledge and interact with your child can have a huge impact on your child’s life.

We talked about the challenges we as fathers face in being fully present with our children. The big ones of course are smartphones, social media, Stress, Work. Several solutions that I use are, Meditation and breathing techniques. If you’re interested in more information on some other techniques I use, check out my article about Father Self Care here.

The third topic we discussed today was about building stronger families. The big takeaway is that sharing responsibility as parents keeps both parents active and engaged with their child. This is a big point of emphasis between my wife and me.

How often are you starting at your phone while your child is talking to you? Let me know below!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: Kaysha on Unsplash