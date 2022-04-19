Finding Fulfillment While a Mother and More

At the beginning, becoming a mother can feel like a crappy promotion — additional responsibilities without the pay raise. In fact, you might even be facing a pay cut — just as your family would most benefit from more money (but that’s a discussion for another day). I have three small humans under 5, and I often feel scattered and unproductive. I find myself rushing from one thing to another or multitasking.

One moment I’m cooking, and regretting that I hadn’t dumped the pile of laundry in the washing machine before I started cooking. Now I can’t leave the stove and so laundry will be delayed. The next moment I’m responding to a work email and then pausing in the middle of my reply because I just remembered I need to prepare my kids’ bottles and snacks for daycare and I have to do it now before I forget. And it goes on… By the end of the day, I’m not sure what I accomplished.

I know I’m not alone. The problem here is our tendency to do a lot and feel as though we’ve done nothing. Dissatisfaction arises when the action we’re involved in and role we’re thinking about in the moment does not match up. And sometimes, anxiety drives us to busy ourselves even more. But without purpose, doing more just leads to burnout.

So, this is how I developed a sense of purpose, not to accomplish specific goals per se, but to find fulfillment in the day-to-day:

Realize the multiple roles we play. I took a moment to list out all the roles I play. Here we go: wife, mother, psychologist, daughter, friend, sister, colleague. Each of these roles has its own responsibilities and takes time, energy, and thought. When I saw the roles explicitly listed, it’s no wonder I felt as though I was accomplishing nothing. While I was engaged in one activity, I was often thinking about how I was losing resources (e.g. time, energy) for another role. While I was doing laundry, I was annoyed that I hadn’t filled the time with seeing a therapy client, or vice versa. It’s important to understand how this dissonance (tension resulting from conflict between action and thought) occurs so that we can resolve it. In this case, we can adjust how we’re thinking about productivity.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Acceptance. Spending time in an activity to serve one role unavoidably takes away from another. As someone who has transitioned between being a working mom and a stay-at-home mom a couple of times, I know it is difficult to pause career aspirations and give up income, or lose time with children. Though all of our roles are important, roles can vary in priority at different moments in time. (Side note: I also remind myself that monetary compensation is not the best or only way to validate my productivity.) Paying less attention to one role right now does not mean that I forever lose the opportunity to fulfill it. In other words, it is alright to not embody every role perfectly at any point in time.

Acknowledge every action contributes to fulfillment of one or more roles. As we shift between roles, we can focus on new opportunities in each role. As a really simple example, in doing the laundry, I may have lost an hour of paid work. But, as a wife and mother, I am ensuring my family has clean clothes. The never ending washing and folding is meaningful.

Yes, some days are exhausting and we often worry about having enough resources. But let’s take a moment to look at larger picture — the multitude of responsibilities can also mean we are living enriched lives. Awareness of the multiple roles we embody helps us appreciate each action we take as nourishing fulfillment toward one or more of the roles.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock