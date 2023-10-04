Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Finding True Love Needs a Process

Finding True Love Needs a Process

No first impression for genuine love.

by

 

In today’s world, there is a lot of emphasis on how emotions rise and fall with a single glimpse, touch, or word.

Novels, songs and movies often depict love and intimacy as something that can be achieved in a single moment. However, in reality, the process of pursuing love and building intimate connection will be very different.

Love and intimacy are designed to be something that is built over time.

It’s not just about a first looking, unexpected meeting, or a phone call from stranger who’s accidentally dialling your number, but it’s about the more intens connections that lead up to and follow those particular moments.

It’s about the conversations and the shared experiences that bring two people closer together. It’s about the time spent getting to know each other and learning to trust and open up to one another.

It’s about learning to be vulnerable and trusting to each other. It’s about learning to love and accept someone for who they are, not just for what we feel in the moment.

Emotions can certainly rise and fall with just a single glance, touch, kiss, or word, and it’s not a good foundation in relationships. So, if we want to experience true love and intimacy, we need to take the time to invest in building a strong relationship with the person we care about.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Everton Vila via Unsplash

 

About Raga Abran

Person with Asperger & Avoidant Personality Disorder. Enjoy Fiction Poem Non-fiction Love Life Nature. Pls Support me on https://buymeacoffee.com/poetrystorycat

