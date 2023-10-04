Finding True Love Needs a Process

In today’s world, there is a lot of emphasis on how emotions rise and fall with a single glimpse, touch, or word.

Novels, songs and movies often depict love and intimacy as something that can be achieved in a single moment. However, in reality, the process of pursuing love and building intimate connection will be very different.

Love and intimacy are designed to be something that is built over time.

It’s not just about a first looking, unexpected meeting, or a phone call from stranger who’s accidentally dialling your number, but it’s about the more intens connections that lead up to and follow those particular moments.

It’s about the conversations and the shared experiences that bring two people closer together. It’s about the time spent getting to know each other and learning to trust and open up to one another.

It’s about learning to be vulnerable and trusting to each other. It’s about learning to love and accept someone for who they are, not just for what we feel in the moment.

Emotions can certainly rise and fall with just a single glance, touch, kiss, or word, and it’s not a good foundation in relationships. So, if we want to experience true love and intimacy, we need to take the time to invest in building a strong relationship with the person we care about.

Thank you for reading!🙏

❤Really appreciate the Claps, Follow, Highlights, Comments, and Subscribe! I would spend my sweet read quota on yours!😋

To read my new stories faster: https://medium.com/@shayens/subscribe

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Everton Vila via Unsplash