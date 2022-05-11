First they came for women’s reproductive freedom, and I did not speak out—because I was not a woman.

Then they came for contraceptives, and I did not speak out—because I did not use contraceptives.

Then they came for gender confirming transitioning procedures, and I did not speak out–because I was not transgender.

Then they came for marriage equality for same-sex couples, and I did not speak out—because I was not LGBTQ.

Then they came for interracial marriage, and I did not speak out—because I was not married to someone of another race.

Then they came for my rights to privacy—and there was no one left to speak for me.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock