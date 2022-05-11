First they came for women’s reproductive freedom, and I did not speak out—because I was not a woman.
Then they came for contraceptives, and I did not speak out—because I did not use contraceptives.
Then they came for gender confirming transitioning procedures, and I did not speak out–because I was not transgender.
Then they came for marriage equality for same-sex couples, and I did not speak out—because I was not LGBTQ.
Then they came for interracial marriage, and I did not speak out—because I was not married to someone of another race.
Then they came for my rights to privacy—and there was no one left to speak for me.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|You Said ‘Race’, but Are You Actually Talking About Race?
|Understanding the Nonbinary: Are You Confusing Gender With Sex?
|The Difference Between Compassion for Those With Disabilities & Ableism?
|‘Masculinity’ Is Having an Identity Crisis
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock