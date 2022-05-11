Get Daily Email
First They Came For…

First They Came For…

Influenced by Pastor Martin Niemöller.

by Leave a Comment

 

First they came for women’s reproductive freedom, and I did not speak out—because I was not a woman.

Then they came for contraceptives, and I did not speak out—because I did not use contraceptives.

Then they came for gender confirming transitioning procedures, and I did not speak out–because I was not transgender.

Then they came for marriage equality for same-sex couples, and I did not speak out—because I was not LGBTQ.

Then they came for interracial marriage, and I did not speak out—because I was not married to someone of another race.

Then they came for my rights to privacy—and there was no one left to speak for me.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Warren Blumenfeld

Dr. Warren J. Blumenfeld is author of God, Guns, Capitalism, and Hypermasculinity: Commentaries on the Culture of Firearms in the United States(Peter Lang Publishers), The What, the So What, and the Now What of Social Justice Education (Peter Lang Publishers), Warren’s Words: Smart Commentary on Social Justice (Purple Press); editor of Homophobia: How We All Pay the Price (Beacon Press), and co-editor of Readings for Diversity and Social Justice (Routledge) and Investigating Christian Privilege and Religious Oppression in the United States (Sense), and co-author of Looking at Gay and Lesbian Life (Beacon Press).

