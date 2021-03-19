Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Five Things You Can Do Now That It’s Spring – Even if You’re Stuck Inside

Five Things You Can Do Now That It’s Spring – Even if You’re Stuck Inside

#1 Enjoy more hours of daylight

by Leave a Comment

 

If you are weary of coronavirus news and you are still stuck at home, there is one bit of good news. March 20th marks the first day of spring. Here are five things you can do now that it’s spring even if you are stuck at home.

– Enjoy more hours of daylight – If you live in the northern hemisphere, there will be more daylight hours with the days getting “longer” until the summer solstice in June.

– Watch the thermometer rise – With spring and the end of winter, it won’t be long until you can shed the heavy layers.

– Clean out your closet – If you are stuck at home, why not consider organizing your closet. Try on those lighter clothes, see which ones still fit, put the ones that don’t in a bag for a store like Goodwill or St. Vincent de Paul for later, and move the heavy stuff to the back

– Count the birds – Spring means the birds will be making their way back north as the weather warms up. Even if you’re stuck inside, count all the birds flying by and make notes when different feathered friends make their way back.

– Watch for new growth – Watch for the buds on the trees and plants popping up in the garden. If you’re home you might even be able to watch them grow day-by-day.

This post was previously published on CatherineLanser.com.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Catherine Lanser

Catherine Lanser is a writer from Madison, Wis. She has lived in the Midwest her whole life and writes about life there and growing up as the baby of nine. She recently completed her first full-length memoir about how she learned we are all worth more than our weaknesses, told through the lens of her brain tumor and her father's stroke.

