Five Things You Can Do Now That It’s Spring – Even if You’re Stuck Inside

If you are weary of coronavirus news and you are still stuck at home, there is one bit of good news. March 20th marks the first day of spring. Here are five things you can do now that it’s spring even if you are stuck at home.

– Enjoy more hours of daylight – If you live in the northern hemisphere, there will be more daylight hours with the days getting “longer” until the summer solstice in June.

– Watch the thermometer rise – With spring and the end of winter, it won’t be long until you can shed the heavy layers.

– Clean out your closet – If you are stuck at home, why not consider organizing your closet. Try on those lighter clothes, see which ones still fit, put the ones that don’t in a bag for a store like Goodwill or St. Vincent de Paul for later, and move the heavy stuff to the back