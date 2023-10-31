Florida Sheriff’s Employee Accidentally Shoots Self and Blames ‘Two Black Men’

Dakotah Wood was having a very, very, very bad day. He was sitting in his car in Linda Pederson Park in Hernando County, FL, on the West Coast of Florida. Wood was depressed about his relationship with his girlfriend and, while “playing with his gun,” accidentally shot himself in the thigh.
Wood was an employee of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), working as a telecommunicator, and didn’t want to get into trouble and maybe lose his job. He came up with the story that while at the park, he was accosted by two unknown Black men who attempted to carjack him. In a press release, the HCSO said the following.
Media Release
Weeki Wachee Man Charged with Fabricating Attempted Carjacking Incident — 2023–20986
Date: July 7, 2023
On 06–30–2023 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Shoal Line Boulevard and Cortez Boulevard about an attempted carjacking/shooting.
The victim/suspect, identified as Dakotah Wood DOB/08–27–2001, advised while at Linda Pedersen Park, two unknown black males attempted to steal his vehicle. Wood said the men displayed a firearm and made a threat to kill him before shooting him in the thigh.
Wood said the shooter collected the shell casing prior to fleeing the area on foot. After being shot, Wood said he obtained his personal firearm and fired approximately five rounds in self-defense. Wood further advised he believed he hit one of the suspects several times.
Following the shooting, Wood advised he relocated from the park to the intersection of Cortez Boulevard and Shoal Line Boulevard to create a safe distance from the suspects.
Wood was transported from the scene to an area hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound. The Forensic Unit responded to collect and process evidence at the scene.
When detectives interviewed Wood at the hospital, Wood advised investigators he fabricated his original story. Wood said he drove to Linda Pedersen Park because he was upset over issues he was having with his girlfriend. Wood said he was “playing” with his firearm in his vehicle when the firearm accidentally discharged, hitting him in the thigh. Wood said he made up the story about the attempted carjacking because he did not want to get into trouble.
Wood was arrested on charges of Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, False Reports of Commission of Crimes, and Discharging a Firearm in Public or Residential Property. Wood’s bond was set at $7,000.
Wood, a telecommunicator at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, resigned while the investigation was underway.
Sheriff Al Nienhuis said, “These types of situations are relatively rare, unfortunate, and unpleasant. My administration, however, has a very public reputation for holding my people accountable for their actions. The public can be confident that when an employee does something of this nature, they will forfeit their ability to be associated with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.”
According to his own statement, two men threatened to kill him, shot him in the thigh, then watched as Wood got his gun and started firing at the attackers, who fled, but not before stopping to pick up the shell casing. One of the men was possibly shot several times, leaving no blood behind. Perhaps they stopped and picked up the blood as well? His story didn’t stand up under questioning, and he confessed he made it up and is now facing several charges.
I found the Facebook comments following the HCSO press release most interesting. Some supported the HCSO for quickly getting to the bottom of the issue. Others were concerned for Dakotah Wood and his mental health. Almost none were concerned that he falsely accused two Black men to take the fall. Here are some selected responses:
I’m happy the lie was uncovered before the frantic search for two Black guys commenced. That’s the part I’m thankful for.
This post was previously published on The Polis.
