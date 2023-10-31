Florida Sheriff’s Employee Accidentally Shoots Self and Blames ‘Two Black Men’

Dakotah Wood was having a very, very, very bad day. He was sitting in his car in Linda Pederson Park in Hernando County, FL, on the West Coast of Florida. Wood was depressed about his relationship with his girlfriend and, while “playing with his gun,” accidentally shot himself in the thigh.

Wood was an employee of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), working as a telecommunicator, and didn’t want to get into trouble and maybe lose his job. He came up with the story that while at the park, he was accosted by two unknown Black men who attempted to carjack him. In a press release, the HCSO said the following.

Media Release

Weeki Wachee Man Charged with Fabricating Attempted Carjacking Incident — 2023–20986

Date: July 7, 2023

On 06–30–2023 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Shoal Line Boulevard and Cortez Boulevard about an attempted carjacking/shooting.

The victim/suspect, identified as Dakotah Wood DOB/08–27–2001, advised while at Linda Pedersen Park, two unknown black males attempted to steal his vehicle. Wood said the men displayed a firearm and made a threat to kill him before shooting him in the thigh.

Wood said the shooter collected the shell casing prior to fleeing the area on foot. After being shot, Wood said he obtained his personal firearm and fired approximately five rounds in self-defense. Wood further advised he believed he hit one of the suspects several times.

Following the shooting, Wood advised he relocated from the park to the intersection of Cortez Boulevard and Shoal Line Boulevard to create a safe distance from the suspects.

Wood was transported from the scene to an area hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound. The Forensic Unit responded to collect and process evidence at the scene.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When detectives interviewed Wood at the hospital, Wood advised investigators he fabricated his original story. Wood said he drove to Linda Pedersen Park because he was upset over issues he was having with his girlfriend. Wood said he was “playing” with his firearm in his vehicle when the firearm accidentally discharged, hitting him in the thigh. Wood said he made up the story about the attempted carjacking because he did not want to get into trouble.

Wood was arrested on charges of Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, False Reports of Commission of Crimes, and Discharging a Firearm in Public or Residential Property. Wood’s bond was set at $7,000.

Wood, a telecommunicator at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, resigned while the investigation was underway.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis said, “These types of situations are relatively rare, unfortunate, and unpleasant. My administration, however, has a very public reputation for holding my people accountable for their actions. The public can be confident that when an employee does something of this nature, they will forfeit their ability to be associated with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.”

According to his own statement, two men threatened to kill him, shot him in the thigh, then watched as Wood got his gun and started firing at the attackers, who fled, but not before stopping to pick up the shell casing. One of the men was possibly shot several times, leaving no blood behind. Perhaps they stopped and picked up the blood as well? His story didn’t stand up under questioning, and he confessed he made it up and is now facing several charges.

I found the Facebook comments following the HCSO press release most interesting. Some supported the HCSO for quickly getting to the bottom of the issue. Others were concerned for Dakotah Wood and his mental health. Almost none were concerned that he falsely accused two Black men to take the fall. Here are some selected responses:

“Wow! I get a feeling that this a young man with potential in life for success. He sure has a ton of maturing to do. I would hope he seeks therapy to get him on the right road.” “Obviously not mentally stable.. He should never be able to purchase or be in possession of a firearm ever again!!!” “Having a mental breakdown because of a woman and playing with a gun. I wonder if he was contemplating taking his life. Whole situation is a disaster. He needs some serious help.” “Sometimes I think the age requirement to work in law enforcement or in roles that require a certain level of maturity should be raised by a few years. Also, I’m worried about these psych and overall moral character evaluations… I see many issues here. First, an issue of racism, then immaturity and lack of thinking about consequences to behavior, and flat out lying and embellishing of a story to inflate ego. Kinda scary to think he was about to be law enforcement…” “Prayers for him that he gets the help that he needs” “I hope you get the assistance you need to keep pushing forward. No one deserves to feel this way. Ever. Keep your head up and keep talking to whomever will listen bud” “That really sucks that this mistake in judgement will change his life forever. I feel bad for him.” “Working at the Sheriff’s office you would have thought he would have known better. I guess he figured it out after he got to the hospital.” “Wow. Y’all are a bit extreme. If you could do time for lying I wonder how many of you would still be on your keyboards right now. Good on the detectives or whomever did the questioning. Sorry kid. Probably thought it would save your job, but now look. Luckily you survived and have plenty of life left to turn it back around. Pay the fine and get back on track to being a valuable asset to society.” “As embarrassing as it is all he would have had to say was I effed up and accidentally shot myself in my car. The truth of anything is always the truth and will always come to the surface.” “I hope you get the help you need young man. No one is worth thinking about shooting yourself. Then you accidentally did. Good thing you didn’t hit an artery. There’s more fish in the sea dude! Praying for you to actually think that your life is worth living kiddo.” “All over a fight with his girlfriend? This is sad, It’s not worth ruining your reputation or life when your young like this.” “Why is it every time something happens oh he was a couple black guys lord do better”

I’m happy the lie was uncovered before the frantic search for two Black guys commenced. That’s the part I’m thankful for.

—

This post was previously published on The Polis.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock