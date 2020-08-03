For Those Feeling Lonely, This Could Be the Antidote

.
.
While the stay at home orders have been absolutely necessary for our safety during this pandemic, loneliness has been a side effect for some. A group of high school & college students decided to create a program called Big and Mini to help connect older folks with young students in video chats as one solution to loneliness. Visit https://bigandmini.org/ to sign up and donate.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
—
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
.