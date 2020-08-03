Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

For Those Feeling Lonely, This Could Be the Antidote

For Those Feeling Lonely, This Could Be the Antidote

Being alone and feeling lonely are two different things.

by

 

.

.

While the stay at home orders have been absolutely necessary for our safety during this pandemic, loneliness has been a side effect for some. A group of high school & college students decided to create a program called Big and Mini to help connect older folks with young students in video chats as one solution to loneliness. Visit https://bigandmini.org/ to sign up and donate.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
– My birthday is next Wednesday.
00:04
– What? – I don’t think
00:05
we’re gonna do anything, anything special at all.
00:08
– Oh my gosh, no, our next call, we’ll do something special.
00:11
– Oh, okay
00:17
– Being alone and feeling lonely are two different things.
00:21
You can be in a group at a party and still feel lonely.
00:24
It’s the discrepancy between the connections
00:28
that we would like to have
00:29
and the connection that we actually have.
00:32
– I certainly feel lonely actually fairly often.
00:34
I just miss having some people
00:37
who would be happy to see me.
00:46
– It’s always been in the back of our minds,
00:48
the idea of isolation in general.
00:50
COVID kind of exacerbated the issue
00:52
and brought it to the surface in our society more.
00:54
– We found ourselves feeling lonely,
00:56
even though we were constantly connected with phones,
00:59
and we had our families and everything.
01:01
So we imagined that, for a lot of seniors or older adults,
01:04
it would significantly more difficult
01:06
to find those connections.
01:08
– When we saw that this was a problem,
01:10
we decided this is something we can do,
01:12
we can leverage our software expertise to connect people.
01:16
Big & Mini is a platform that connects youth and seniors
01:19
through video calls in order to create beautiful,
01:21
mutually beneficial relationships.
01:23
– Hi, Avery, how are you?
01:25
– Hi, good. How’s your Monday?
01:27
– Let’s do a little check-in about how our week went.
01:31
– Actually, I have some good news.
01:32
I made Dean’s List at my school.
01:35
– Congratulations, oh, that’s wonderful.
01:38
– Starting out, we thought senior isolation
01:40
was the big problem.
01:41
As we’ve continued more and more,
01:42
we’ve realized that isolation is a problem
01:44
that crosses all generations.
01:46
– The hardest part of quarantine for me
01:49
is kind of feeling lonelier than I normally would,
01:52
because at least at school I was always around my friends.
01:56
It’s just kind of nice to be able to connect with someone
01:59
and kind of get my mind off of everything that’s going on.
02:02
I lost my great-uncle in April, and it devastated me
02:07
because he didn’t die from COVID,
02:10
but he died alone.
02:12
He was all alone because nobody
02:15
was really allowed to see him.
02:17
I think Connie has given me an outlet
02:19
to be able to talk to someone
02:21
and just make them feel like they’re not alone.
02:25
– I’ve never really considered myself to be a lonely person,
02:28
but I have rethought about whether maybe I was lonely,
02:33
and just didn’t recognize it,
02:35
because I do look forward to my Saturday calls with Daniel.
02:40
I found another recipe called,
02:43
and I wondered if you’ve heard of this,
02:45
or if your mother has ever made this, Papas Rellenas.
02:48
– It’s actually funny that you mention that one,
02:51
’cause I think that’s one of the few Peruvian dishes
02:53
that I personally am not a huge fan of.
02:55
– Tell me why.
02:57
– I know for a fact that talking with Miss Elva
02:59
is always gonna be fun, it’s always gonna be interesting,
03:01
and something to look forward to.
03:03
You know, see how her week’s been
03:04
and see how, what other new foods she’s tried .
03:08
– Guess what happened to me last week.
03:11
– What? That sounds exciting.
03:13
– I got a book deal with a publisher.
03:16
– No way, really? – I did.
03:19
She is a writer, like me.
03:22
I don’t have kids, and so to have that kind of connection,
03:27
it fulfills me.
03:28
– She’s doing things with her life
03:30
that I wanna do with my life,
03:31
so getting to talk to her
03:32
and learn things from her is really cool.
03:35
I would love to be that person
03:37
that she confides in and spends her time with.
03:45
– I’m just thrilled to death
03:47
that she’s willing to talk with me,
03:48
and I love the fact that you trust in God,
03:51
that you want to do right things and keep growing.
03:54
I’m so happy for you about the Dean’s List,
03:56
that’s just lovely.
03:57
– I love the different stories you tell.
04:00
I just think you’re just a super iconic person.
04:03
I think I said that the other day, but I’m like–
04:05
– What does that mean, what do you mean?
04:08
– It’s another word for awesome.
04:09
– He is a very virtuous person.
04:12
I am delighted to think that people like him
04:15
are going to be creating the world
04:18
that my grandchildren are gonna be living in.
04:21
– My favorite thing about you , Elva,
04:23
is that even if I have,
04:26
one of my interests isn’t your forte,
04:28
you still go out of your way to learn about it.
04:30
Now you’re making pollo saltado
04:33
probably as good as any Peruvian chef.
04:36
– You tell great stories.
04:38
– Really? – Yes.
04:39
Honestly, some of the things you’ve told me
04:41
have been straight on the mark
04:42
and reflecting what’s going on in my life,
04:44
and I’ve learned great things from you.
04:46
– Oh my gosh, Avery, thank you.
04:50
The thing I like about Avery is her openness.
04:54
I really noticed that you love yourself.
04:58
And that will encourage me to do the same about myself.
05:02
– Aw, thank you, that was so sweet.
05:04
– Now if I could just give you a hug.
05:06
Maybe one day we’ll do that.
05:09
– One day, we’ll get there eventually .
05:11
– No doubt.
05:14
– If you’re interested in signing up for Big & Mini,
05:16
you can go to our website.
05:17
All you have to do is click the Sign Up button,
05:20
fill out your information,
05:21
and we’ll take care of all the steps from there.
05:23
We would really appreciate your donations, as well.
05:26
Sign up .

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

