Forget the Plane; Let the Train Take the Strain

Barely 18 months after French MPs approved a ban on flights between French cities that can be made by train in under two-and-a-half hours, the European Commission has authorized the measure, which means that it will soon be implemented and will hopefully inspire similar laws in the rest of Europe.

The original proposal was a ban on all flights to destinations that could be reached by train in less than four hours, so the solution of cutting it to two and a half hours is a clear case of consensus building, which many have felt leaves the solution somewhat watered down.

When the French government proposed the measure in April 2021 as part of its commitment to reduce the impact of the climate emergency, it was challenged by the French Airports Union (UAF) and the European branch of Airports Council International (ACI Europe), forcing an investigation by the European Commission to analyze its consequences.

In 2019, MEPs from the Netherlands voted in favor of a similar measure, banning short regional flights, particularly between Amsterdam’s Schiphol and Brussels’ Zaventem airports, which are just 150 kilometers apart. However, the proposal was not implemented because it allegedly contravened the laws on the free movement of persons between European countries.

In the French case, the measure, after being investigated, was approved last Friday, and will initially affect flights from Paris-Orly airport to and from Nantes, Lyon and Bordeaux airports for a period of three years. After that period, the European Commission will re-assess the impact of the measure.

Rail transportation is relatively low-impact, responsible for only 1% of emissions on the continent — and very efficient: it consumes only 2% of total transportation energy while moving 3% of freight and 7% of passengers. These figures give us a clear idea of the scope for improvement: if all passengers who regularly use air travel for short distances were to switch to rail, we could make considerable savings in emissions and efficiency.

According to figures from the European Environmental Agency, a train journey generates emissions of just 14 grams of carbon dioxide per passenger mile, compared to a total of 285 grams when the same passenger travels by plane, and 158 grams when using a combustion engine vehicle for the same journey. Depending on the option chosen for the journey, the savings in emissions can be as much as 90%. For my part, when I travel for classes or conferences in Spain, I have always opted for the train or my own electric vehicle instead of the airplane.

The French measure also includes private jets, which will also see their possibilities for short flights restricted in order to make the measure fairer for all strata of society. Much of Europe has good rail infrastructure, and should take a cue from the French measure and start to reduce emissions by using it more. The map of flights of a normal day in real time on the European continent is absolutely insane, a waste of resources: letting the train take the strain is a key part of decarbonizing transportation.

More trains and fewer planes. The sooner we get our heads around this, the better for everyone.

