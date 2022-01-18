Four Reasons Why Men Pull Away

Something’s off in your relationship. Your man seems more like a stranger recently, making you feel more alone than you might be if you’re single. And you can’t get your hands on why.

Of course, you know that you’re in one of the most amazing relationships in the world but why the sudden bland, distant, and strange behaviors from him?

Ugh. Men, right? What exactly do they want? Isn’t a good woman who at least cooks, cleans, satisfies him sexually, and even gives him a child good enough? Are men ever satisfied? Of course… Yes.

I know and have heard of a lot of guys who never looked back after committing to their partners. Yes, they’ve been satisfied with their women, leading a happy life.

It’s just that your husband or boyfriend despite his flaws and imperfections knows you’re a good woman but there is a jumble of deal breakers that somehow seeps into your relationship triggering its demise.

Even though your man’s sudden subtle and non-subtle acts of withdrawal, pulling away, or distancing himself from you has a lot to do with him than it has to do with you, there might be a handful of little explosives you might have unknowingly planted or even triggered leading to the sudden blast of change in him.

…

1. He sees a different picture altogether.

When your husband or boyfriend seems to be walking away from what was meant to be your “forever-after-glamourous marriage or relationship,” it’s possible that he’s seeing everything from an entirely different glasses. You might be the only one viewing the relationship from overly rosy-colored glasses.

If this is the case, he’s not being emotionally immature or shying away from commitment.

Because if out of care and love that you have for him you in one way or another try to control every aspect of his life which includes how he spends his day, who he hangs out with, who he talks to on phone, how he spends his money, etc, with little or no respect for his boundaries while thinking that things are going great, he’ll only feel robbed of his freedom.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

And if out of familiarity, you directly or indirectly, listen terribly to him or find it hard to genuinely listen and understand his perspective or standpoints…

Or you always try to convince him to change his mind towards most of his choices and opinions, or worse, if his privacy and boundaries are at your mercy, no matter how much great things might seem to be going to you, he’ll feel frustrated by your endless acts of disrespect.

Or if instead of loving and accepting your significant other just the way he is, you’re so bent on playing the role of a guidance counselor and trying so hard to safe, fix, and mold him into your made-up fairy tale ideal of a perfect guy, he’ll feel alienated and will even resent you no matter how much you might think things are going great.

The bottom line is, if your man seems to be slipping farther away from your grip even though things are going great, he might be seeing an entirely different picture from you and it’ll be wise to communicate and iron things out together.

…

2. You don’t seem to be the woman he fell for.

The love of your life might be drifting away from you because you’ve significantly strayed away from the woman he committed to in the first place. He no longer recognizes you. The new you is quite strange and somehow repels him.

Maybe it’s because men and women look at relationships from different perspectives like something I read a while ago state: “Men go into relationships expecting nothing changes while women go into relationships expecting things to change.”

Although, it’s quite unrealistic to expect someone not to grow and even change because change they say is constant.

But you, just like some women normally do, might have gone too far with changing up to the extent that you’ve become a completely different person from the person you were in the early days of the relationship.

Maybe you used to love watching him play video games but now you no longer likes it when he plays video games. Or maybe you now cook fewer times than you used to since the both of you moved in together while you used to cook anytime either of you visited…

Or maybe you now have sex half the number of times you used to a year ago plus you now turn him down half of the time he tries to initiate sex unlike a year ago when you never turned him down.

Your husband or boyfriend, like a lot of men out there, loves and appreciates his woman just the way she is when he committed to her. He doesn’t necessarily want her to change her personality or behaviors unless there are some specific traits or characters she possesses that he doesn’t like.

Because he appreciates her for everything she is emotionally, sexually, spiritually, and even physically.

But changing significantly into what might be considered an entirely different person might be making your man care less about you.

Maybe you might have developed the personality, interests, and habits you possessed in the early days of the relationship out of a common need to fit in and to be accepted which is a huge mistake a lot of women make.

Instead of being the persons they truly are, they pretend to be someone else they think their partners might like.

And then all of a sudden, they take off their masks expecting things to remain the same which is quite unlikely.

…

3. He feels he isn’t doing his job.

Want him to actually stick with you for the long haul? Validate his prowess in doing his ‘job’ as a man which is nothing more than satisfying the woman he loves in and out of the bedroom.

You might not be able to stop him from eventually pulling away even if you’re a firecracker in bed or have one of the biggest chests or the nicest flat tummy when being in bed with you, doesn’t make him feel happy, masculine, and satisfied.

You might not be able to stop him from becoming erotically impotent with you and eventually turning elsewhere even if you happen to have a lot of sex with him if you can’t always fill the secret fuel for his male ego that is hugely dependent on his want to please and satisfy his woman in every possible way.

Getting a feeling that he isn’t doing his job will guarantee that he walks away leaving behind only trails of dust.

Or he’ll wallow in self-pity feeling like a failure or even less than a man until one day, one of you cheats.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Even though it doesn’t sound sexy to hear that keeping him means feeding his male ego in this sense, your husband or boyfriend might be pulling away because you don’t stroke his ego, tease him, and make him feel powerful, desired, strong, and masculine.

This might seem like insecurity issues on the part of a lot of men but according to this interview, once a guy is in a relationship and cares about his partner, men typically care more about their partner’s pleasure and satisfaction than their own.

…

4. He craves his independence.

Sometimes, he’ll want to walk away because he craves what it was like to be by himself again.

We can’t be truly happy in any relationship when it means sacrificing our independence.

Those of us that somehow end up making the mistake of giving in to the somehow overwhelming excitements of new relationships up to the point where it feels stifling, might sometimes crave to walk out of the relationship to feel in control of our lives again.

So, if your man is recently behaving strangely and is slipping away from your grip although things are going great, he might be feeling like he’s losing grip on his independence and control of his life which is quite a threat to his masculinity.

This is not to justify that his pulling away is right, but he hopes things will get better if he does.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***