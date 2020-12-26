Game of Thrones Symbolism: The Boltons

We continue our series on the deeper meaning of the Game of Thrones house symbols with a look at the House Bolton.

Catch up on the entire series here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list…

Works Cited & Consulted:

* Martin, George R.R. “A Song of Ice and Fire.” Bantam Books.

* freeguess. “An Analysis of House Words.” /r/asoiaf on Reddit, 5 Jan. 2013.

* Empower Yourself with Color Psychology

* Color Wheel Pro

* Color Meanings

.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:00

[If you think this has a happy ending, you haven’t been paying attention.]

00:05

The Bolton sigil is a red flayed body upside-down, outlined by a white X, on a black field

00:10

The flayed man encapsulates the Boltons’ ruling style: threatening and truly evil,

00:16

they don’t care about loyalty, alliances, or winning hearts and minds.

00:20

They dominate through intimidation and terror.

00:22

As the sigil boasts, the house is infamous for its centuries-old practice of torturing

00:27

and flaying their enemies, and the fact that they put this on their sigil reveals how

00:31

proud they are of their ability to inflict physical and psychological torture.

00:35

It’s hard to claim the superlative of the most despicable character in Game of Thrones

00:40

— the skeevy Walder Frey, and the abusive Joffrey Baratheon, come to mind.

00:45

But the character that can arguably put them all to shame is Ramsay Bolton, bastard of

00:49

Roose Bolton, who resided at the Dreadfort in the North.

00:52

Born as a product of rape, the violent, twisted Ramsay is ultimately the demise of his house

00:57

— he murders his father and feeds his stepmother and infant brother to his hounds, only to

01:03

be devoured by those same hounds after finally having trained Sansa to master his own brand

01:08

of cruelty.

01:09

[They’re loyal beasts.]

01:11

[They were. Now they’re starving.]

01:15

But while Ramsay stands out as a villain, it seems to run in his family — the Boltons

01:20

inherit cruelty both in nature and in nurture.

01:23

Ramsay’s father, Roose, is ruthless, but in a more cool and calculated way.

01:27

So the cruelty of the Boltons may run through Ramsay’s veins — his mother claimed he

01:31

was angry and problematic as a child.

01:33

But Ramsay’s cruelty also seems to be a product of his upbringing by a servant named

01:37

Reek who raised him and corrupted him. Ramsay later gives his captive Theon Greyjoy same name.

01:43

[What is your name?1?]

01:50

[Reek.]

01:51

Reek taught Ramsay to rape and kill the girls he had crushes on in his childhood.

01:55

And since Reek never had any proper arms training, he may also have been responsible for Ramsay’s overly

02:00

aggressive style of swordsmanship.

02:02

Before the events we see in the show, Roose had a legitimate young son, Domeric, who was

02:06

considered pleasant by the Northerners, but this amicable side of the Bolton family was

02:10

short lived. Ramsay poisoned his half brother out of jealousy.

02:14

While the Northerners are relieved to know that House Bolton is now wiped out, its memory

02:18

lives on in the abuse that is never truly over for its victims.

02:22

And as we see these characters deal with their lingering trauma, House Bolton makes us question

02:26

how abusive behavior is learned, imparted and continued over generations, far outliving

02:31

the original perpetrators.

02:33

[And you were so beautiful in your white wedding dress.]

02:43

[I have to go back inside Bran.]

02:45

The Boltons’ disturbingly interesting storylines show that while we’re horrified by these

02:50

practices, they can also be grotesquely fascinating to watch.

02:53

Most characters on Game of Thrones live in the grey zone, pulled between the

02:57

good and bad within themselves, but the Boltons and their symbols represent a willing embrace

03:01

of total evil, the absence of human empathy, and a learned violent cruelty that humans are unfortunately

03:08

capable of.

03:09

House Bolton has two mottos: the official “Our Blades are Sharp” is already pretty

03:14

menacing, but this informs the darker unofficial motto used most by Roose Bolton:

03:18

“A Naked Man Has Few Secrets; A Flayed Man, None.”

03:22

Throughout their history, the Boltons have

03:24

passed down a sharp, thin knife used for flaying, instead of a Valyrian great sword like some other Houses.

03:30

While their blades are sharp, their boasting about it illustrates how their words and

03:33

mind games are equally sharp, disturbing weapons.

03:37

The Boltons revel in the rumors that they wore their skin of their enemies as cloaks

03:40

They believe fear and terror are as effective as pure might and power.

03:45

These rumors, like the rumors of the Targaryen dragons, elevate the Boltons to an other-than-human

03:49

level: As a satanic myth that evokes dread, whereas the otherworldly Targaryens

03:54

inspire awe, as well as fear.

03:56

Their cruel abuse is psychological as much as physical, as we can see in the way Ramsay

04:01

terrorizes Theon, turning him into Reek, a shell of a man. As well as Sansa, who has already

04:06

endured the brutality of King Joffrey but comes to see that Ramsay is a whole other

04:10

level of evil.

04:11

The psychological taunting is clearly seen in the prelude to the Battle of the Bastards:

04:15

flayed men on burning X’s psych out the Stark men, and Ramsay

04:19

uses Jon’s own brother as a trap.

04:21

[Laymen of House Bolton. Too gruesome for my taste.]

04:26

The House Bolton sigil contains red, white and black.

04:29

Their red is ruthless and bloodthirsty.

04:31

The color also signifies determination and ambition — the Boltons were tired of living

04:36

under Stark rule and resolved to take the North.

04:39

White, while it can be clean and pure, is here sterile and emotionless — an absence

04:43

of human warmth and empathy.

04:45

In the books, the background of the sigil is pink, evoking imagery of peeled skin, but

04:50

the show changed the backdrop of the sigil to black, signifying bottomless terror — dark

04:55

as the petrifying rumors that surround the Bolton family.

04:58

While each of these colors can have other meanings, taken together red, white and black

05:02

evoke hardness and violence, a total lack of human softness and empathy –embodying

05:07

that what’s so scary about the Boltons is that human feeling is entirely missing from them.

05:14

[He’s your brother.]

05:16

[I preferred being an only child.]

05:18

Instead of a traditional animal, the Bolton sigil features a flayed man.

05:23

The fact that it turns a tortured human being into an animal-like prize underlines the Boltons’

05:28

lack of respect for human dignity.

05:30

They view people as beasts to be degraded, which in turn reveals that the Boltons themselves

05:35

are not human, but a perverse imitation of man.

05:39

Instead of boasting about their noble strengths, their sigil boasts their willingness

05:42

to commit extreme acts of violence and torture.

05:45

So this sigil is clearly designed to evoke terror in their enemies.

05:49

The Boltons get inside their enemies heads with the idea that they won’t just kill

05:53

you; they’ll subject you to far, far worse.

05:56

The Bolton’s stronghold, the Dreadfort, received its name from the torture that occurred

06:00

there at the hands of the Boltons. It was rumored that the flayed skins hung on display

06:04

at the castle.

06:06

Structurally unimpressive, the fort is painted flesh pink and decorated with scratch

06:10

marks and brown dried blood — additions that visualize the flayed man of their sigil in

06:15

the architecture, and serve as another tool for the Boltons’ psychological terror.

06:19

Choosing to embrace the flayed man of their sigil is also a defiant message that the Boltons

06:25

won’t obey the laws of their day.

06:26

When the Boltons bent the knee to the Starks, they promised to cease the flaying practice,

06:30

as is was outlawed in the North by Ned Stark.

06:32

But they don’t honor this pledge.

06:35

Roose defends his family’s tradition of skinning their enemies alive:

06:38

[We’re not torturing them.]

06:39

[The high road is very pretty. But you’ll have a hard time marching your army down it.]

06:44

Roose also continues the practice of the first night, an outlawed marriage tradition where

06:49

the lord or king of a region claims the right to have sex with a commoner or peasant bride

06:53

on her wedding night. You probably remember this from Braveheart. It’s a practice that may have some

06:59

historical basis in medieval Europe, though it’s not verified.

07:01

[This marriage by taking the bride into my bed on the first night of her union.]

07:06

Roose’s first night practice drove commoners to marry in secret — Ramsay’s

07:11

birth mother and her husband, a miller, were one such secretly married couple.

07:15

On finding out, Roose hung the miller and raped Ramsay’s mother, resulting in Ramsay’s

07:20

conception.

07:21

The Boltons’ insistence on continuing these brutal outlawed practices shows their refusal to

07:26

limit their sadism, their insubordination to the Starks’ authority, and why they’re

07:30

despised in the North.

07:32

Deeming themselves the Red Kings of Dreadfort, House Bolton has struggled with House Stark

07:36

for power over the North for centuries.

07:37

The feud between the Boltons and the Starks culminated in one of the most

07:41

beautiful war scenes in television history — the Battle of the Bastards in Season 6.

07:45

The significance of the battle derives from these two very different bastards of the North.

07:50

Ramsay, the legitimized bastard heir of House Bolton, was raised without love or respect. His

07:55

father paid his mother to conceal his true parentage.

07:57

Jon, though never legitimized and hated by Catelyn, was raised as a Stark boy,

08:02

alongside the other Stark children.

08:04

The battle speaks to each character’s true nature — Ramsay uses tactical strategy and

08:09

cruel but effective traps, caring nothing about appearing noble or honorable, observing

08:14

no rules of decency.

08:15

Yet his battle strategy is smart and sound, and echoes successes by great generals in history.

08:21

Jon fights with heart and honor, immersed in the middle of the fight with his men, but

08:25

nonetheless this bravery makes him Ramsay’s pawn, until Sansa — who has learned a thing

08:29

or two from her abusive husband, and knows that Jon will do exactly what Ramsay wants

08:33

him to do

08:36

— calls on Littlefinger’s Knights of the Veil and rescues the day.

08:39

While the Boltons are now extinct, we see the impact of their torture on the characters

08:43

that remain.

08:44

Theon is shaped by the trauma of Ramsay’s abuse, displaying signs of PTSD.

08:50

Sansa carries the memory with her, and seems to have reacted to her experiences

08:54

by making herself more cunning.

08:56

cynical and hard.

08:58

She masters Ramsay’s psychological torture and turns it back on him:

09:02

[Your House will disappear. Your name will disappear. All memory of you will disappear.]

09:11

And she even turns his hounds against him, getting sweet revenge.

09:14

Yet while this satisfying moment proves Sansa has the intelligence and experience to beat Ramsey

09:20

at his own game, cunning, what exactly Sansa has learned from Ramsay, or will internalize from her abuse

09:25

long-term, may have a more troubling answer.

09:27

[I’m sorry for all that’s happened to you.]

09:30

And as we watch Sansa and Theon emerge from their time in tortured captivity, we see that

09:35

the true legacy of the Boltons is still alive in the evil sadist abuse and fear that they

09:40

have spread for centuries.

09:42

[My name is….Reek.]

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on Youtube.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video