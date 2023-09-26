Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Gender Fluidity, Drag Queens and Queer Youth

Gender Fluidity, Drag Queens and Queer Youth

Welcome to Episode 80 of Shit We Don’t Talk About. My guest is Jameson Johnson, aka Ophelia Peaches, a youth drag artist extraordinaire, co-founder of Dragutante, and an amazing advocate and voice for queer youth.

by Leave a Comment

Welcome to Episode 80 of Shit We Don’t Talk About. My guest is Jameson Johnson, aka Ophelia Peaches, a youth drag artist extraordinaire, co-founder of Dragutante, and an amazing advocate and voice for queer youth. In this episode, we discuss gender fluidity, queer youth in America & the political climate against drag queens.

Click here for the Episode Transcript

Jameson is and has always been Genderfluid. As young as four years old, they were wearing princess dresses and pirate costumes interchangeably without preference. Growing up in Colorado in a low-income, single-parent household as a Domestic Violence survivor, Jameson understands what it is like to be Queer and powerless. At the age of thirteen, Jameson began performing in Drag under the persona of Ophelia Peaches. As one of the first youth Drag artists of this generation, Jameson has found media attention and activism opportunities to uplift fellow Queer youth. Using their platform, Jameson and their mother created a 501c3 named Dragutante featured on a Discovery+ series during Pride Month 2022. Jameson has performed as Ophelia Peaches on Denver’s Pride main stage since 2019 and is a public speaker and emcee.

Having received numerous community awards for their activism, Jameson continues to fearlessly use their voice both on and off stage to fight for equity, inclusion, and diversity.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

OpheliaPeaches.com

Dragutante.org

Ophelia Peaches Instagram

Dragutante Instagram

Discovery Plus Feature:

Become a full-time supporter of Mia and the podcast at https://anchor.fm/miavosslive/support

Find Mia On Social Media here.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | RadioPublic | PocketCasts | Anchor

Music Credits:

Inspiring Experience by Rafael Krux

Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/5670-inspiring-experience-

Inspirational Infinity Of Space by WinnieTheMoog

Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/6593-inspirational-infinity-of-space

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

 

This post was previously published on Mia Voss’ blog.

 

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: Mia Voss

 

About Mia Voss

Shit We Don't Talk About Podcast takes on topics that deserve more airtime!

Mia Voss is the series host & is also an opinionated brand ambassador, livestreamer and mouthy activist.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x