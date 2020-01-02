Get a Checkup, Dude

Episode Info
On episode 19 of the Just Stick To Parenting podcast, Doyin talks about his dad’s untimely death and the importance of regular doctor visits.
A few other things you’ll find in this episode:
– The other -ism, ageism (2:00)
– Video games now vs. video games back in the day (13:00)
– The colon cancer story of Doyin’s dad (19:00)
– Doyin’s short attempt at the vegan lifestyle (32:00)
– Get a colonoscopy or a mammogram (35:00)
– The best part of being a Black man in America today (39:00)
