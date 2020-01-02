Get a Checkup, Dude

Episode Info

On episode 19 of the Just Stick To Parenting podcast, Doyin talks about his dad’s untimely death and the importance of regular doctor visits.

A few other things you’ll find in this episode:

– The other -ism, ageism (2:00)

– Video games now vs. video games back in the day (13:00)

– The colon cancer story of Doyin’s dad (19:00)

– Doyin’s short attempt at the vegan lifestyle (32:00)

– Get a colonoscopy or a mammogram (35:00)

– The best part of being a Black man in America today (39:00)

This post was previously published on Stitcher and is republished here with permission from the author.

