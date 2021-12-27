Get Centered in Ten Seconds

I am going to teach you a technique for centering that verges on the miraculous. You can dramatically improve your ability to center, become calmer and more powerful, and radically improve your life by taking ten-second pauses of the sort that I’m about to describe.

You’ll be amazed to learn that such a life-altering strategy can come in a package as small as ten seconds. But it can! Hundreds of my clients have discovered this and so have hundreds of subjects who’ve volunteered to try out this technique. They’ve used this technique to center, calm, and ground themselves while caught in traffic, sitting in the dentist’s office, preparing to record a new album, or readying themselves to talk to their teenager. They know firsthand that this technique works.

This ten-second technique has two components, a breathing part and a thinking part. The basis of ten-second centering is using a single deep breath as a container for a specific thought. First you practice deep breathing until you can produce a breath that lasts about five seconds on the inhale and five seconds on the exhale. Learning to do this will take you only a few minutes. Then you insert a thought into the breath, silently thinking half the thought on the inhale and half the thought on the exhale. This, too, will take you only a short time to learn. In an afternoon, you can familiarize yourself with this power technique.

This sounds very simple, and it is. This ten-second centering technique is simple to grasp, simple to use, simple to practice, and simple to master. It’s nevertheless profound in its benefits. You will be able to do things that previously felt too painful or too difficult to attempt. You will be able to calm and center yourself before an important meeting or conversation. You will change your basic attitudes about life, moving from pessimism to optimism, procrastination to effort, and worry to calm. These are the benefits that await you.

I’m adapting a word from the world of magic to describe these breath-and-thought bundles. The word is incantation. An incantation is a ritual recitation of a verbal charm meant to produce a magical effect. Those are exactly our methods and our aims. The magical effects are instant centering and instant calming. The ritual we use is breathing a certain way and thinking a certain thought for ten seconds at a time. The verbal charms are the specific thoughts that I’ll teach you, twelve incantations in all.

I hope that you’re a little skeptical about the promises I’m making. By all means hold on to your skepticism! Then, when you see that ten-second centering works, it’ll strike you as all the more magical. More to come!

To learn more, please take a look at Redesign Your Mind and Ten Zen Seconds.

