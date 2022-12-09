Getting Less Attention Than You Used To? Watch This [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

it’s like if someone when they were

0:01

famous was going when I was famous

0:03

everyone wanted to be my friend

0:05

and now I’m not famous anymore no one

0:07

wants to be my friend who’s being young

0:09

like being famous a little bit

0:15

she says hi Matthew and team I was lucky

0:18

enough to find personal growth in my

0:20

early twenties and learned everything

0:22

from self-esteem interpersonal

0:24

communication to Kundalini yoga and

0:27

vipassana meditation I’m happy to say it

0:30

all worked I became someone that

0:32

attractive men would ask out and step up

0:35

for

0:36

there was never any hesitation to commit

0:38

there were problems yes but commitment

0:40

was not one of them then my mum got sick

0:43

I alongside my dad endured a traumatic

0:48

five years trying to save her it was

0:51

heartbreaking seeing her suffer every

0:52

day every bit of life was slowly

0:55

squeezed out of her by an unknown

0:56

illness until she suffocated after three

0:59

years in solitude slowly losing every

1:02

part of my own life from my successful

1:04

career to dating I started online dating

1:07

and opened up a new relationship

1:09

category

1:10

casual

1:12

the intense grief and isolation led to

1:15

me saying yes to relationship Dynamics I

1:18

never would have considered before it

1:20

was amazing deep healing sexy and fun

1:25

but now I’m not so lonely anymore and

1:28

I’m starting to feel happy in my life I

1:31

stopped all casual relationships and

1:32

have been single for a year I have a new

1:35

successful career amazing friends I lost

1:38

10 pounds and am doing well in all areas

1:41

except my romantic story guys not

1:45

wanting to commit or just wanting to be

1:47

casual or not available or really

1:50

awesome available guys asking me out but

1:53

the attraction is not mutual I feel like

1:56

something in me broke what happened to

1:59

me and what can I do when we go through

2:03

difficult things in our life

2:05

they

2:06

they can really kind of mess us up in a

2:09

way that makes it hard for us to have

2:13

that same energy that we had

2:15

before

2:16

life can kind of beat us down

2:19

and make it hard for us to come back

2:22

with that same play sense of play that

2:25

same sense of

2:26

of joy that same sense of why died

2:30

kind of exploration

2:33

that can be very very attractive to

2:36

people

2:37

now I also think that what you’ve been

2:40

through the suffering that you’ve been

2:42

through is one of the things that makes

2:44

you more attractive but it’s a different

2:46

kind of Attraction you have to be really

2:49

careful of comparing the attention that

2:51

you’re getting now to the attention that

2:54

you

2:54

got when you were in your early twenties

2:59

because the kind of attention you got in

3:01

your early 20s was different it may have

3:04

felt the same in other words it may be

3:07

like no no it wasn’t just people wanting

3:09

to go home with me it was people who

3:12

wanted to commit to me

3:14

well I would argue that

3:18

in many of those cases it was coming

3:20

from a different place

3:21

I worry that you’re kind of holding on

3:25

to a story

3:27

of how many people willing to commit to

3:30

you in your early 20s

3:32

that isn’t it doesn’t actually have any

3:35

bearing

3:36

on

3:37

real life and real commitment in the

3:40

same way that it’s like it’s like if

3:42

someone when they were famous was going

3:44

when I was famous everyone wanted to be

3:46

my friend

3:47

hmm and now I’m not famous anymore no

3:50

one wants to be my friend it’s like yeah

3:52

but when you were famous they weren’t

3:54

real friendships 99 of them

3:57

they weren’t real friendships so it I

4:00

actually value more the friendship you

4:02

have now the one friendship you get when

4:05

you’re not famous I value more than a

4:07

hundred friendships or 500 friendships

4:09

you got when you were famous I love that

4:10

analogy

4:12

that’s really Chef who’s being young

4:13

like being famous a little bit

4:16

a little bit it’s sort of a superficial

4:18

status like it’s a yeah you might be you

4:22

might be sexier to some people and they

4:24

just suddenly put you on a a certain

4:26

level yeah but it’s like real literally

4:29

Skin Deep I mean it doesn’t it’s not uh

4:31

durable the attention that you get as a

4:34

woman

4:34

and I speak from experience in your 20s

4:38

it’s like

4:39

it is a bit like being famous you know

4:41

whatever it’s and it’s just a natural

4:44

thing that as you get older you don’t

4:46

get the same kind of attention but I

4:48

don’t really think that’s a bad thing

4:49

because as you say the intention you get

4:51

is far more meaningful and you actually

4:54

come across people who you know want to

4:56

get to know you to see whether you could

4:58

be a good life partner I just think it’s

5:01

it’s incomparable there’s just a

5:02

different phase of your life and then

5:04

your 40s is a different phase in your

5:05

50s it’s a different phase and

5:07

you know you just you have to make peace

5:09

with the things

5:11

that are better in different decades and

5:14

worse in different decades and I think

5:16

you you know I always say this to my

5:18

friends but it’s like I’m 32 years old

5:21

and I always say I will never be 21

5:24

years old again I will never look like a

5:26

21 year old I just I just won’t and

5:29

that’s okay because

5:32

I don’t that that cannot be your value

5:35

and it’s just because it means that you

5:36

have half or

5:39

you know 90 less attention as a result

5:41

of it it doesn’t matter you know it

5:44

doesn’t matter it was just a different

5:45

phase

5:46

and that’s just life as it is now and it

5:48

sounds like you still have options and

5:49

still people people are still attracted

5:51

to you so

5:52

it’s all good I think you answered so

5:55

many things but there is that one part

5:58

where life can happen to us and it can

6:02

steal our mojo or at least it can just

6:04

sort of like suck that youthful Vibrance

6:07

out of you and and yeah the death of her

6:10

mom here in a long a long painful

6:12

sickness that can have a huge effect on

6:16

just how you’re interacting with the

6:18

world and how and how you’re entering

6:20

that space and how people are seeing you

6:22

so what do you do in that scenario well

6:24

I I think for one thing

6:26

everything that you’ve been through what

6:29

it does is it opens you up

6:32

to humility

6:34

it opens you up to a feeling that oh I

6:38

am like

6:39

other people and I can my God given what

6:42

I’ve been through I can relate to more

6:44

people now

6:45

I can relate to the struggles that

6:47

people go through I can relate to the

6:49

difficulties man I can relate to the

6:51

women now that say that no one is

6:54

committing or that I feel like I’m going

6:55

to get left on the shelf or I feel like

6:57

something changed and I’m no longer as

6:59

attractive as I once was I can relate to

7:02

all of these things and that

7:03

relatability is really really powerful

7:05

it’s powerful in attraction

7:07

because when someone gets to know the

7:10

depth of you

7:12

if they’ve suffered if they’ve been

7:15

through things which by the way doesn’t

7:16

make them any less attractive you

7:18

couldn’t get incredibly Attractive

7:20

people who still have the depth and the

7:22

humility of someone who’s who’s been

7:24

through a lot

7:26

but when they see that in you there’s a

7:28

chance at a real connection what you

7:30

might have to get used to

7:32

is the kind of humility that you have

7:35

begun to arrive at in your life

7:39

does not announce itself as loudly as 22

7:41

year old charisma

7:44

it’s quieter

7:46

and it takes longer to appreciate

7:49

and

7:51

you know when you you know when you say

7:52

like about a friend you you know you get

7:54

that friend who’s like immediately like

7:56

exciting and glossy and whatever and

7:58

you’re like oh my God they’re amazing

7:59

and then you’re not friends a month

8:00

later and then there’s the friend that

8:02

after a year of knowing them you’re like

8:04

you know I really appreciate about that

8:06

friend of mine

8:07

they never talk about people

8:11

they never like they’re not a gossip

8:13

they don’t they’re not mean

8:15

I Really they don’t they don’t talk

8:18

about people I really trust them

8:20

because there’s lots of times where I

8:21

know I’ve been known them long enough to

8:23

know they could have said some really

8:24

bad words and and they didn’t and you

8:26

come to appreciate that about that

8:28

friend and it creates a much deeper

8:29

connection

8:31

that’s not something you say on week two

8:32

of knowing someone

8:34

there’s something you can only say when

8:36

you’ve known someone for a little longer

8:39

so none of this means there won’t be a

8:41

media attraction for you in the future

8:42

but it’s just to say that

8:45

I don’t I don’t think walking into a

8:48

room

8:49

I get the attention that I might have

8:52

gotten at a different stage in my life

8:53

but I also know that that’s because I

8:55

walk into a room differently

8:57

I also know this because there’s a

8:59

there’s a kind of understatedness or

9:01

humility about me today because I don’t

9:03

need to announce

9:05

myself in a loud fashion

9:08

I don’t feel the need to to make

9:10

everyone like me I don’t feel the need

9:12

to work the room at the party and and be

9:15

the life and soul I just don’t feel that

9:17

need anymore and so I don’t get as much

9:19

attention

9:20

as I used to but the kind of attention

9:24

that I tend to get is is real

9:28

it’s people who who see me and go oh I

9:32

like that guy I like what he’s about

9:35

what you’re I feel like on some level

9:38

coming to terms with is that you’re

9:40

coming back out into the

9:42

into the dating world

9:44

and you’re actually having to to exist

9:46

without so much attention

9:49

and to

9:51

be patient like a tent you don’t have to

9:54

be patient for attention you even saw

9:56

that when you when you started dating

9:58

again and you made it all casual

10:00

right when you go into the dating world

10:02

and you’re like I’m gonna have a year of

10:03

being casual is attention in short

10:05

supply

10:06

for a lot of people no because there’s

10:08

people willing to give you that

10:10

attention at the drop of a hat if you

10:12

say hey I’m available and there’s no

10:13

strings attached

10:15

you’re gonna get attention and that

10:17

attention initially is going to feel

10:18

good but what it left you feeling at the

10:20

end of it is not really fulfilled

10:23

so you decided now and not enough with

10:25

that I’m going to go down a different

10:27

route

10:28

but

10:29

that different route might be a route

10:32

where you have to be a little more

10:33

patient and actually

10:35

exist in a world where attention isn’t

10:38

the main currency

10:40

and I know you’re not asking for

10:42

attention I know you’re asking for

10:44

commitment

10:45

but the kind of commitment you really

10:47

want isn’t men or falling over

10:49

themselves to marry you right that’s

10:51

like imagine Beauty and the Beast who’s

10:53

the character in Beauty and the Beast

10:55

that women are all falling over

10:56

themselves to to marry

10:59

Gaston Gaston Gaston’s an idiot Gaston

11:03

is the best Disney character yeah you

11:05

love Gaston oh he’s brilliant but you

11:06

love him because he’s such a textbook

11:08

narcissist yeah I I

11:11

but you know Gaston’s a and those

11:14

people don’t feel a real connection with

11:15

him

11:16

they’ve just got this image of him that

11:18

they’re all running towards and they

11:20

think that they’re going to be more by

11:21

getting him he can eat a dozen eggs as

11:23

well according to the song

11:26

No when he was younger he used to eat a

11:29

dozen eggs but now he’s a grown man he’s

11:31

five doesn’t it five dozen eggs how many

11:33

eggs no now he’s a grown man he’s five

11:36

dozen eggs so he’s roughly the size of

11:37

the barge yeah obviously I’m very

11:39

constipated

11:42

which may explain the size of the bar

11:46

um but but I kind of liken it to that

11:48

it’s it’s not it’s not real you want

11:51

commitment

11:53

take your time be patient keep being the

11:57

right things keep keep being the having

12:00

the character but one adjustment I would

12:04

make is really focus on having a

12:06

character of openness

12:08

and and push forward with that humility

12:11

in a way that invites people into your

12:13

world without judgment

12:15

with curiosity

12:17

and then with a little you add a little

12:19

playfulness and flirtation into that mix

12:22

too

12:23

and I promise you you have a cocktail

12:26

that is gonna

12:27

um that is going to create commitment in

12:30

the right person

12:32

