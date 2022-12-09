Getting Less Attention Than You Used To? Watch This [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
it’s like if someone when they were
0:01
famous was going when I was famous
0:03
everyone wanted to be my friend
0:05
and now I’m not famous anymore no one
0:07
wants to be my friend who’s being young
0:09
like being famous a little bit
0:15
she says hi Matthew and team I was lucky
0:18
enough to find personal growth in my
0:20
early twenties and learned everything
0:22
from self-esteem interpersonal
0:24
communication to Kundalini yoga and
0:27
vipassana meditation I’m happy to say it
0:30
all worked I became someone that
0:32
attractive men would ask out and step up
0:35
for
0:36
there was never any hesitation to commit
0:38
there were problems yes but commitment
0:40
was not one of them then my mum got sick
0:43
I alongside my dad endured a traumatic
0:48
five years trying to save her it was
0:51
heartbreaking seeing her suffer every
0:52
day every bit of life was slowly
0:55
squeezed out of her by an unknown
0:56
illness until she suffocated after three
0:59
years in solitude slowly losing every
1:02
part of my own life from my successful
1:04
career to dating I started online dating
1:07
and opened up a new relationship
1:09
category
1:10
casual
1:12
the intense grief and isolation led to
1:15
me saying yes to relationship Dynamics I
1:18
never would have considered before it
1:20
was amazing deep healing sexy and fun
1:25
but now I’m not so lonely anymore and
1:28
I’m starting to feel happy in my life I
1:31
stopped all casual relationships and
1:32
have been single for a year I have a new
1:35
successful career amazing friends I lost
1:38
10 pounds and am doing well in all areas
1:41
except my romantic story guys not
1:45
wanting to commit or just wanting to be
1:47
casual or not available or really
1:50
awesome available guys asking me out but
1:53
the attraction is not mutual I feel like
1:56
something in me broke what happened to
1:59
me and what can I do when we go through
2:03
difficult things in our life
2:05
they
2:06
they can really kind of mess us up in a
2:09
way that makes it hard for us to have
2:13
that same energy that we had
2:15
before
2:16
life can kind of beat us down
2:19
and make it hard for us to come back
2:22
with that same play sense of play that
2:25
same sense of
2:26
of joy that same sense of why died
2:30
kind of exploration
2:33
that can be very very attractive to
2:36
people
2:37
now I also think that what you’ve been
2:40
through the suffering that you’ve been
2:42
through is one of the things that makes
2:44
you more attractive but it’s a different
2:46
kind of Attraction you have to be really
2:49
careful of comparing the attention that
2:51
you’re getting now to the attention that
2:54
you
2:54
got when you were in your early twenties
2:59
because the kind of attention you got in
3:01
your early 20s was different it may have
3:04
felt the same in other words it may be
3:07
like no no it wasn’t just people wanting
3:09
to go home with me it was people who
3:12
wanted to commit to me
3:14
well I would argue that
3:18
in many of those cases it was coming
3:20
from a different place
3:21
I worry that you’re kind of holding on
3:25
to a story
3:27
of how many people willing to commit to
3:30
you in your early 20s
3:32
that isn’t it doesn’t actually have any
3:35
bearing
3:36
on
3:37
real life and real commitment in the
3:40
same way that it’s like it’s like if
3:42
someone when they were famous was going
3:44
when I was famous everyone wanted to be
3:46
my friend
3:47
hmm and now I’m not famous anymore no
3:50
one wants to be my friend it’s like yeah
3:52
but when you were famous they weren’t
3:54
real friendships 99 of them
3:57
they weren’t real friendships so it I
4:00
actually value more the friendship you
4:02
have now the one friendship you get when
4:05
you’re not famous I value more than a
4:07
hundred friendships or 500 friendships
4:09
you got when you were famous I love that
4:10
analogy
4:12
that’s really Chef who’s being young
4:13
like being famous a little bit
4:16
a little bit it’s sort of a superficial
4:18
status like it’s a yeah you might be you
4:22
might be sexier to some people and they
4:24
just suddenly put you on a a certain
4:26
level yeah but it’s like real literally
4:29
Skin Deep I mean it doesn’t it’s not uh
4:31
durable the attention that you get as a
4:34
woman
4:34
and I speak from experience in your 20s
4:38
it’s like
4:39
it is a bit like being famous you know
4:41
whatever it’s and it’s just a natural
4:44
thing that as you get older you don’t
4:46
get the same kind of attention but I
4:48
don’t really think that’s a bad thing
4:49
because as you say the intention you get
4:51
is far more meaningful and you actually
4:54
come across people who you know want to
4:56
get to know you to see whether you could
4:58
be a good life partner I just think it’s
5:01
it’s incomparable there’s just a
5:02
different phase of your life and then
5:04
your 40s is a different phase in your
5:05
50s it’s a different phase and
5:07
you know you just you have to make peace
5:09
with the things
5:11
that are better in different decades and
5:14
worse in different decades and I think
5:16
you you know I always say this to my
5:18
friends but it’s like I’m 32 years old
5:21
and I always say I will never be 21
5:24
years old again I will never look like a
5:26
21 year old I just I just won’t and
5:29
that’s okay because
5:32
I don’t that that cannot be your value
5:35
and it’s just because it means that you
5:36
have half or
5:39
you know 90 less attention as a result
5:41
of it it doesn’t matter you know it
5:44
doesn’t matter it was just a different
5:45
phase
5:46
and that’s just life as it is now and it
5:48
sounds like you still have options and
5:49
still people people are still attracted
5:51
to you so
5:52
it’s all good I think you answered so
5:55
many things but there is that one part
5:58
where life can happen to us and it can
6:02
steal our mojo or at least it can just
6:04
sort of like suck that youthful Vibrance
6:07
out of you and and yeah the death of her
6:10
mom here in a long a long painful
6:12
sickness that can have a huge effect on
6:16
just how you’re interacting with the
6:18
world and how and how you’re entering
6:20
that space and how people are seeing you
6:22
so what do you do in that scenario well
6:24
I I think for one thing
6:26
everything that you’ve been through what
6:29
it does is it opens you up
6:32
to humility
6:34
it opens you up to a feeling that oh I
6:38
am like
6:39
other people and I can my God given what
6:42
I’ve been through I can relate to more
6:44
people now
6:45
I can relate to the struggles that
6:47
people go through I can relate to the
6:49
difficulties man I can relate to the
6:51
women now that say that no one is
6:54
committing or that I feel like I’m going
6:55
to get left on the shelf or I feel like
6:57
something changed and I’m no longer as
6:59
attractive as I once was I can relate to
7:02
all of these things and that
7:03
relatability is really really powerful
7:05
it’s powerful in attraction
7:07
because when someone gets to know the
7:10
depth of you
7:12
if they’ve suffered if they’ve been
7:15
through things which by the way doesn’t
7:16
make them any less attractive you
7:18
couldn’t get incredibly Attractive
7:20
people who still have the depth and the
7:22
humility of someone who’s who’s been
7:24
through a lot
7:26
but when they see that in you there’s a
7:28
chance at a real connection what you
7:30
might have to get used to
7:32
is the kind of humility that you have
7:35
begun to arrive at in your life
7:39
does not announce itself as loudly as 22
7:41
year old charisma
7:44
it’s quieter
7:46
and it takes longer to appreciate
7:49
and
7:51
you know when you you know when you say
7:52
like about a friend you you know you get
7:54
that friend who’s like immediately like
7:56
exciting and glossy and whatever and
7:58
you’re like oh my God they’re amazing
7:59
and then you’re not friends a month
8:00
later and then there’s the friend that
8:02
after a year of knowing them you’re like
8:04
you know I really appreciate about that
8:06
friend of mine
8:07
they never talk about people
8:11
they never like they’re not a gossip
8:13
they don’t they’re not mean
8:15
I Really they don’t they don’t talk
8:18
about people I really trust them
8:20
because there’s lots of times where I
8:21
know I’ve been known them long enough to
8:23
know they could have said some really
8:24
bad words and and they didn’t and you
8:26
come to appreciate that about that
8:28
friend and it creates a much deeper
8:29
connection
8:31
that’s not something you say on week two
8:32
of knowing someone
8:34
there’s something you can only say when
8:36
you’ve known someone for a little longer
8:39
so none of this means there won’t be a
8:41
media attraction for you in the future
8:42
but it’s just to say that
8:45
I don’t I don’t think walking into a
8:48
room
8:49
I get the attention that I might have
8:52
gotten at a different stage in my life
8:53
but I also know that that’s because I
8:55
walk into a room differently
8:57
I also know this because there’s a
8:59
there’s a kind of understatedness or
9:01
humility about me today because I don’t
9:03
need to announce
9:05
myself in a loud fashion
9:08
I don’t feel the need to to make
9:10
everyone like me I don’t feel the need
9:12
to work the room at the party and and be
9:15
the life and soul I just don’t feel that
9:17
need anymore and so I don’t get as much
9:19
attention
9:20
as I used to but the kind of attention
9:24
that I tend to get is is real
9:28
it’s people who who see me and go oh I
9:32
like that guy I like what he’s about
9:35
what you’re I feel like on some level
9:38
coming to terms with is that you’re
9:40
coming back out into the
9:42
into the dating world
9:44
and you’re actually having to to exist
9:46
without so much attention
9:49
and to
9:51
be patient like a tent you don’t have to
9:54
be patient for attention you even saw
9:56
that when you when you started dating
9:58
again and you made it all casual
10:00
right when you go into the dating world
10:02
and you’re like I’m gonna have a year of
10:03
being casual is attention in short
10:05
supply
10:06
for a lot of people no because there’s
10:08
people willing to give you that
10:10
attention at the drop of a hat if you
10:12
say hey I’m available and there’s no
10:13
strings attached
10:15
you’re gonna get attention and that
10:17
attention initially is going to feel
10:18
good but what it left you feeling at the
10:20
end of it is not really fulfilled
10:23
so you decided now and not enough with
10:25
that I’m going to go down a different
10:27
route
10:28
but
10:29
that different route might be a route
10:32
where you have to be a little more
10:33
patient and actually
10:35
exist in a world where attention isn’t
10:38
the main currency
10:40
and I know you’re not asking for
10:42
attention I know you’re asking for
10:44
commitment
10:45
but the kind of commitment you really
10:47
want isn’t men or falling over
10:49
themselves to marry you right that’s
10:51
like imagine Beauty and the Beast who’s
10:53
the character in Beauty and the Beast
10:55
that women are all falling over
10:56
themselves to to marry
10:59
Gaston Gaston Gaston’s an idiot Gaston
11:03
is the best Disney character yeah you
11:05
love Gaston oh he’s brilliant but you
11:06
love him because he’s such a textbook
11:08
narcissist yeah I I
11:11
but you know Gaston’s a and those
11:14
people don’t feel a real connection with
11:15
him
11:16
they’ve just got this image of him that
11:18
they’re all running towards and they
11:20
think that they’re going to be more by
11:21
getting him he can eat a dozen eggs as
11:23
well according to the song
11:26
No when he was younger he used to eat a
11:29
dozen eggs but now he’s a grown man he’s
11:31
five doesn’t it five dozen eggs how many
11:33
eggs no now he’s a grown man he’s five
11:36
dozen eggs so he’s roughly the size of
11:37
the barge yeah obviously I’m very
11:39
constipated
11:42
which may explain the size of the bar
11:46
um but but I kind of liken it to that
11:48
it’s it’s not it’s not real you want
11:51
commitment
11:53
take your time be patient keep being the
11:57
right things keep keep being the having
12:00
the character but one adjustment I would
12:04
make is really focus on having a
12:06
character of openness
12:08
and and push forward with that humility
12:11
in a way that invites people into your
12:13
world without judgment
12:15
with curiosity
12:17
and then with a little you add a little
12:19
playfulness and flirtation into that mix
12:22
too
12:23
and I promise you you have a cocktail
12:26
that is gonna
12:27
um that is going to create commitment in
12:30
the right person
12:32
wait I know that cat videos are
12:35
beckoning you I do I understand but
12:37
before you go and watch them I have
12:39
something that will change your life
12:40
more than those kittens and it is a free
12:42
video on what you can text someone to
12:46
make it go in a serious Direction
12:47
instead of some mindless
12:49
sexual frivolity to get this video for
12:53
free go to what to textnext.com I’m
12:57
going there right now
