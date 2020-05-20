Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / Getting the Facts on Gender and Biodiversity

Getting the Facts on Gender and Biodiversity

An interview with Catalina Santamaria at CBD COP13

by Leave a Comment

Catalina Santamaria is the Forests Programme Officer for the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). She spoke to CIFOR on the sidelines of the 13th Conference of Parties to the CBD (CBD COP13), held from 4-17 December 2016 in Cancun, Mexico.

Santamaria joined the Center for International Forestry Research at CBD’s first ‘gender day’, where diverse speakers shared the latest science on how to best integrate gender issues into natural resource management, including sustainable management of wildlife.

Find out more about CIFOR’s involvement in CBD COP13 here.

Diverse speakers at the event discussed the impact of gender relations on human-wildlife conflicts, wildlife conservation, trafficking and trade, governance, land rights, food security, nutrition and more.

The Collaborative Partnership on Sustainable Wildlife Management (CPW), which includes CIFOR as as partner, at the event launched a new fact sheet on the latest findings and recommendations regarding gender roles in sustainable wildlife management.

This research forms part of the CGIAR Research Program on Forests, Trees and Agroforestry, which is supported by CGIAR Fund Donors.

Previously published on forestsnews.cifor.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: iStockphoto.com

