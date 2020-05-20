Getting the Facts on Gender and Biodiversity

—

Catalina Santamaria is the Forests Programme Officer for the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). She spoke to CIFOR on the sidelines of the 13th Conference of Parties to the CBD (CBD COP13), held from 4-17 December 2016 in Cancun, Mexico.

Santamaria joined the Center for International Forestry Research at CBD’s first ‘gender day’, where diverse speakers shared the latest science on how to best integrate gender issues into natural resource management, including sustainable management of wildlife.

Find out more about CIFOR’s involvement in CBD COP13 here.

Diverse speakers at the event discussed the impact of gender relations on human-wildlife conflicts, wildlife conservation, trafficking and trade, governance, land rights, food security, nutrition and more.

The Collaborative Partnership on Sustainable Wildlife Management (CPW), which includes CIFOR as as partner, at the event launched a new fact sheet on the latest findings and recommendations regarding gender roles in sustainable wildlife management.

This research forms part of the CGIAR Research Program on Forests, Trees and Agroforestry, which is supported by CGIAR Fund Donors.

—

—

Previously published on forestsnews.cifor.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStockphoto.com