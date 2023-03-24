Good Riddance!

Passport bros are typically straight white guys from the US who can’t find a female partner fitting their typically conservative standards, and decide to go search for one abroad. The people complaining about this are predominantly progressive straight white women who have absolutely no desire to meet those standards.

I honestly don’t get the complaint.

OK, sure. It must be frustrating to see some guys would rather take their passports and leave than try to work on themselves to become better humans who respect women as equals. It’s painful to look at such embodiment of regressive social attitudes.

But it’s not like any of it is a surprise.

We knew that these guys exist. We’ve been complaining about them for years.

And now they are willingly going away! How is that a bad thing? They are basically selecting themselves out of your dating pool. You don’t even have to swipe left on them anymore.

Sounds like something progressive US women should celebrate, no? If I were them, I’d give those guys a good boot on their way out, just so they don’t forget how horrible all these feminists are and don’t think about coming back.

And sure, you might worry that they will now inflict themselves on women in other countries. Please don’t.

Despite what Hollywood has told us, we in the rest of the world generally don’t need an American Hero™ to save us. If the women the Passport Bros yearn for won’t want them, they just won’t take them.

And if they do want them, all the power to them!

Truth is, the US might be lagging behind Europe but it enjoys greater gender equality than many other parts of the world. Guys who are quite regressive by our standards could be at least something of an improvement elsewhere. Who knows, they might even inspire men at their destinations to become a bit better.

Moreover, most of the women from the countries Passport Bros tend to go to, are anything but meek and placid wives material. I imagine that it’s not long after they marry, that these guys find out exactly how badass women from across the world can be.

They will feel tricked, sure, but let’s not waste any pity on them. Stupidity should hurt.

Where are the Passport Sisters?

Frankly, that’s the one thing I find curious in the whole story. If the men in your country are all so crap, why won’t you also go elsewhere?

I keep reading various stories about dating in the US and my eyes widen with each one. None of my male European friends resemble what you describe and although I know I live in a progressive bubble, I’m pretty sure things are not as bad here at all.

So I get that you’re just feeling annoyed that all those dumb men would rather go across the world than become better people who respect women’s equality and meet your standards. Whatever. Just leave them to make the mistake of their lifetime, take your passport, and come to Europe.

—

