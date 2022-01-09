Gorillas, Coffee, and Communities [Podcast]

Gorillas, coffee, and communities



When a monkey joined her in playing the piano when she was 12 years old, Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka knew she wanted to work with animals. Little did she know that her passion for primates would lead to her become Uganda’s first wildlife vet, among a host of other achievements.

Recently named a Champion of the Earth by the United Nations Environment Programme, Kalema-Zikusoka tells Africa Science Focus how her love for gorillas grew into a community coffee and conservation project.

This is our final episode for 2021, but we’ll be back with more amazing science stories from your communities in 2022.

Africa Science Focus, with Michael Kaloki.

This programme was funded by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.