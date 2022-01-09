Get Daily Email
Gorillas, Coffee, and Communities [Podcast]

When a monkey joined her in playing the piano when she was 12 years old, Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka knew she wanted to work with animals.

Gorillas, coffee, and communities


When a monkey joined her in playing the piano when she was 12 years old, Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka knew she wanted to work with animals. Little did she know that her passion for primates would lead to her become Uganda’s first wildlife vet, among a host of other achievements.

Recently named a Champion of the Earth by the United Nations Environment Programme, Kalema-Zikusoka tells Africa Science Focus how her love for gorillas grew into a community coffee and conservation project.

This is our final episode for 2021, but we’ll be back with more amazing science stories from your communities in 2022.

Africa Science Focus, with Michael Kaloki.

 Learn more about Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka’s career

 

This programme was funded by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

This article was originally published on SciDev.Net. Read the original article.

Republished under a Creative Commons license by 2.0.

Photo credit: Rod WaddingtonCC BY-SA 2.0.

About Sci Dev Net

SciDev.Net is the world’s leading source of reliable and authoritative news, views and analysis about science and technology for global development.

Our Mission is to use independent journalism to help individuals and organisations apply science to decision-making in order to drive equitable, sustainable development and poverty reduction. SciDev.Net is part of CAB International (CABI) - a not-for-profit organisation that improves people’s lives worldwide by providing information and applying scientific expertise to solve problems in agriculture and the environment.

