Our walk to the dog park takes us past a place where people can safely leave their bikes. Clearly, one of the bicyclists marches to the beat of a different drummer. In other words, they’ve got moxie!
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
Moxie: noun
Force of character, determination, courage or nerve, savvy, know-how.
Example: “She showed a lot of moxie in questioning the policy.”
We’ve all got it — moxie — yet often hide it under a bushel basket.
When was the last time you showed your moxie?
Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan
