GREELEY STREET

At the top of the stairs

what I saw

—broken cylinders

in a chandelier, and a skylight, refracting

a carelessness beyond innocence,

beyond flaw,

beyond

years.

Broom straw tracks

inscribe the dirt

on the landing like riddled

veins, or concertina. A buddy of mine

is up there, wearing a hoodie, socks

and jeans;

his forearm is swollen

to the size

of his thigh; he skids

like Tom Cruise in Risky Business

across the whispery floor.

We are walking down

the hall,

together again it hardly seems

possible. “You’re taller,”

he says, “what’s it been?” whiskered face

tilted toward the skylight, smiling

up there, glazed,

insensate.

“Put some fucking shoes on,”

I say, wrapping my arm

around him

but he’s gone;

and there’s more

sand pouring

from the broken chandelier

than I ever saw before.

At the door down the hall, I pull up

short.

He left a note.

—

***

—

