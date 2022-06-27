Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / GREELEY STREET

GREELEY STREET

He left a note.

by Leave a Comment

At the top of the stairs
what I saw
—broken cylinders
in a chandelier, and a skylight, refracting
a carelessness beyond innocence,
beyond flaw,
beyond
years.
Broom straw tracks
inscribe the dirt
on the landing like riddled
veins, or concertina. A buddy of mine
is up there, wearing a hoodie, socks
and jeans;

his forearm is swollen
to the size
of his thigh; he skids
like Tom Cruise in Risky Business
across the whispery floor.
We are walking down
the hall,
together again it hardly seems
possible. “You’re taller,”
he says, “what’s it been?” whiskered face
tilted toward the skylight, smiling
up there, glazed,
insensate.

“Put some fucking shoes on,”
I say, wrapping my arm
around him
but he’s gone;
and there’s more
sand pouring
from the broken chandelier
than I ever saw before.

At the door down the hall, I pull up

short.

He left a note.

 

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please support our mission and join us as a Premium Member.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Talk to you soon.


Shutterstock image

About Dennis Mahagin

Dennis Mahagin is a writer and musician currently living in Las Vegas. He's published his poetry previously on the Good Men Project, and also at places like Stirring, Juked, Wisconsin Review, Absinthe Literary Review, PANK, and others. Following is a link to his Tumblr page, which contains writing samples, links, career moves, the latest news, and maybe a poem or two: ----> https://dennismahaginagain.tumblr.com/

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x