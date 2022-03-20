Green Payroll Allows Businesses To Reduce Their CO2 Emissions

By April Miller

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, environmentalists recognized the benefits of global digitization. As more employees adopted remote positions, companies developed computerized systems to replace in-person practices. Decreasing commuting rates, resource exploitation, and manufacturing processes significantly reduced global carbon emissions.

One of the digital alterations supporting climate change prevention is green payroll technology. The systems minimize a company’s reliance on paper and other ecologically degrading materials. Businesses can access various environmental and financial benefits by switching to a green payroll system.

Financial professionals also refer to green payroll and paperless payroll systems. The technology replaces manual clock-in practices, paper payroll reports, and payments by check. Green payroll alternatives combine the features mentioned above on one digital platform to improve the accuracy of payment practices.

The system digitally tracks employees’ work time based on their screen activity. It also delivers pay stubs and tax forms electronically using direct deposit features and other additives. Businesses are utilizing digital payroll systems to shrink their carbon footprints.

Green payroll is more sustainable than paper alternatives because it minimizes manufacturing and distribution emissions. It also reduces municipal solid waste, which lowers emissions from landfills. Nearly 80% of the global power supply derives from fossil fuels, which release greenhouse gases into the environment.

When paper manufacturers power their facilities with fossil fuels, they contribute to atmospheric degradation and high CO 2 levels. After companies use paper for their payroll needs, they send it to landfills. Paper makes up nearly 26% of solid waste and contributes to landfill emissions through material decomposition.

Businesses utilizing green payroll systems have significantly smaller carbon footprints. There are various steps companies can take to adopt the technology and improve their sustainability.

How can businesses adopt green payroll?

Many payroll providers sign up new clients at the beginning of the new year. Companies can take advantage of green payroll options this month and connect with paperless providers. There are four key steps business owners may take to improve the transition towards new payroll systems.

First, companies can improve the efficiency of new paperless payment options by training their workers on using the employee self-service (ESS) features. The ESS feature is a digital hub that lets employees track their pay stubs and request time off. It seamlessly connects workers to management and decreases scheduling or payment confusion.

Next, business owners can teach their employees about direct deposit options. About 65% of individuals access their payments from work through direct deposit. Once individuals access this payment option, they can reduce their production of paper waste.

Third, companies may also adopt green payroll systems by setting up automatic email reports. The feature allows payroll professionals, HR staff, and employees to access payment information. Email reports minimize paper waste by digitizing paystubs.

The final way individuals can transition to paperless payroll is by setting up digital timecards. Traditional punch cards derive from paper and create waste over time. The digital versions produce zero municipal solid waste and connect to the ESS system to improve the security and efficiency of payment processes.

Many businesses are adopting green payroll systems to improve their sustainability. There are a few leading companies in the industry effectively decreasing carbon emissions by using payment digitization. ADP is one of the top businesses involved in helping small and large company owners access digital services.

Another company is Paychex, which improves payroll workflows for larger businesses and corporations. The system uses the cloud to pair multiple remote devices and access payroll information. Individuals and organizations can effortlessly shrink their carbon footprints when teaming up with the top providers.

The benefits of creating a green payroll process

After companies adopt green payroll systems, they can access various ecological and social benefits. Because paperless systems minimize greenhouse gas emissions, they improve local air quality. When businesses take the initiative and reduce air pollution, they protect their employees from adverse health effects.

Decreasing local emissions prevents employees from experiencing asthma attacks, chest pain, and shortness of breath. It can also decrease an individual’s risk of cancer and heart attack. Lowering a company’s emissions also helps it meet eco-consumer demands.

As the global temperature continuously rises, consumers grow concerned about their environmental impacts. Companies can help customers shrink their carbon footprints by delivering sustainable services. When businesses reduce their reliance on paper and the production of related emissions, consumers acquire less second-hand pollution.

Green payroll options also help companies contribute to global climate change prevention efforts and meet the Paris Agreement’s goals. The United Nations plans to conserve the natural environment by limiting the global temperature rise to 2 degrees or less through minimizing emissions.

Outside of ecological benefits, green payroll systems also support gender equality. Throughout history, women received less pay compared to men in the workplace. Individuals can minimize pay discrepancies when using digitized payroll technology by protecting their gender identity.

The system also holds companies accountable for their pay discrepancies and helps employees reference records when they suspect unethical payment practices.

Engineers are developing various green payment options to support different industries and minimize global CO 2 emissions. Contactless payment options help individuals reduce their cash reliance and digitize their receipts.

Over time, adopting digitized payment technologies can improve ecological conditions and reduce atmospheric degradation, as well as bring other, more subtle benefits to the workplace.

This post was previously published on SUSTAINABILITY-TIMES.COM and is republished under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Shutterstock