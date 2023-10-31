Gun Control, The Home Edition

A man carrying an assault type rifle shot over thirty people in a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston, Maine. At least 18 of them have died. There were standard offerings of thoughts and prayers for the fallen and their families.

Fox Television host Sean Hannity told Presidential candidate Nikki Hayley he has a plan if he is ever involved in an incident involving an armed gunman in a crowded place. Mixed martial arts. Fortunately, he didn’t elaborate on how he would throw the gunman to the ground and put him in such pain he would never try to shoot anybody again. Or, maybe he did, and I quit listening. Times of such grief and tragedy make me gloss over things I might normally find amusing.

Former House Speaker, Newt Gingrich, among many, lobbied for easier, and expanded concealed carry permits, they feel there are not enough guns. In Ohio it’s easier to buy a gun than it is to vote. It’s considerably less work to get a permit to allow you to carry a concealed weapon than it is to get baby formula.

Of course, Governor Mike DeWine had the ultimate answer, a solution so Republican I’m amazed nobody thought of this before.

He asked the legislature to approve a bill that would allow families to petition the courts to have the guns removed from people who had a drinking problem, used drugs, or had “mental health issues.” It’s almost perfect, everybody is free to carry guns unless a family member can prove to the courts that they’ve been drinking, or smoking a little dope, or maybe indulging in a few pot brownies, or trying some of the new, easy to eat gummies, or partaking in a few of the new easy to consume… Well, you understand.

“You can own and carry a gun, as long as you are willing to lay off the psilocybin, pothead!”

I’ve been known to indulge a little, sometimes a lot, and I think people who aren’t afraid to “burn a little of the ceremonial herb,” if you catch my drift, can have all the guns they want. They won’t be able to find them, anyway. And they aren’t going to want anything that loud or explosive anywhere in the same room.

DeWine, and the Ohio GOP have taken a resolute stand against background checks. Apparently, they are willing to support them as long as it is the family scrutinizing the records, checking for those little character flaws that signal a person is not healthy enough to own and carry a firearm.

DeWine’s bill has the additional benefit of adding financial and legal responsibility to the family of the shooter.

“You should have told somebody your son/husband/brother/cousin could be violent. Now look what happened. If only you had acted, none of this would have happened. Here’s the invoice for funeral expenses, damages, cleaning, and psychiatric counseling. Oh, and by the way, we’ll see you in court.”

Conversely, the government can say, “well, we wanted you to have these guns, all of them, but your mom said you were unbalanced and dangerous.”

“Do you know any good lawyers? I need to sue my mom for slander and violating my 2nd amendment rights.”

Soon, the state of Ohio will enter a Hobbesian state of all against all in raging court battles. Guns will be safe, for half the people. The half that acts quickest or hires the best attorney. It will make for some uncomfortable family holidays. And it won’t do much to solve mass shootings, or gun violence, which has become a daily occurrence. On the morning news they feature weather, traffic and overnight murders.

On the ballot in Ohio this November there are two important issues. Issue 1 which, regarding reproductive health care, and issue two which would legalize recreational marijuana. I am going to vote yes on both. There isn’t anything, anywhere about common sense gun laws. Maybe someday.

—

