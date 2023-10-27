Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Harness the Random With This Method

Harness the Random With This Method

The use of chance is a key element in lateral thinking.  How can you deliberately introduce chance into your creative thinking? 

by Leave a Comment

The use of chance is a key element in lateral thinking.  How can you deliberately introduce chance into your creative thinking?  The Random Word method is very good.  Here is another brainstorm method for you to try – Roll the Dice.

It works well with groups of 4 to 6 people and is excellent for forcing unusual combinations of ideas and settings.  If you have more people you can divide into competing teams in separate rooms.  All the equipment needed is a flipchart and a dice.

You select a challenge and then identify three or four characteristics and list six choices for each.  For example say you wanted to create a new TV drama you might choose the following parameters:

Lead Character Secondary Character Crime Location
1 Detective Vagrant Murder Hospital
2 Politician Postal worker Robbery School
3 Priest Shop worker Blackmail TV station
4 Company CEO Teenager Kidnapping Football Club
5 Doctor Journalist Fraud Restaurant
6 Teacher Window cleaner Smuggling Theatre

 

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You then roll the dice four times.  Say you roll 4, 4, 2, 6 the team has to conceive and design a plan for a TV program about a CEO and a  teenager who get involved in a robbery at a theatre.  You could spin a coin to determine the genders of the two main characters.

The team spends 10 minutes discussing how this could work.  They might then roll the dice again to get another combination and see what they can make of it.  There are 1296 different possible combinations!  After three or four goes they select the most promising idea, put together a plan and present it to the other teams and the moderator.

I have found that this method can work well for new product, service and marketing initiatives.  It is quite remarkable how combinations that initially look unattractive can be moulded into interesting propositions.

Taken from the e-book, How to Generate Ideas

 

BUY PAUL’S NEW BOOK LATERAL THINKING FOR EVERY DAY

Not every problem has an obvious solution. Utilize the power of lateral thinking to think imaginatively and creatively to tackle everyday problems in a new, fresh way.

Lateral thinking is about re-thinking your approach to problem solving and using an indirect method to come up with innovative results. But how easy is it to do it?

In Lateral Thinking for Every Dayacclaimed writer Paul Sloane clearly explains how you can benefit from using a lateral thinking approach. Using inspiring examples from great lateral thinkers including Lady Gaga, Elon Musk and Tim Berners-Lee, this collection of practical tips, techniques, examples and challenges is guaranteed to help you deploy powerful reasoning techniques, become more persuasive and convincing and to come up with fresh solutions to creative challenges.

 

 

This post was previously published on Destination Innovation.

 

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Paul Sloane

Paul Sloane is the author of Lateral Thinking Puzzlers, How to be a Brilliant Thinker and The Leaders' Guide to Lateral Thinking Skills. He speaks and gives Master Classes on Lateral Thinking in Business and the Leadership of Innovation. @paulsloane on Twitter. www.destination-innovation.com

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x