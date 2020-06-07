Get Daily Email
Have You Met Rejection’s Cousin?

Guilt may have been with you a long time, but it's still not real.

by Leave a Comment


Guilt and rejection: two made-up human emotions.

Were we born with guilt?

Well, not really.

As we split through our mother’s birth canal and we entered the world, did we think to ourselves, “Geez, I feel so guilty right now.”?

No, not at all. The only thing you had coming out was a human body and some goo.

(You ever see a kid when they come out? They’ve covered with this slimy goo. I don’t know what the goo is, I guess it’s inside a woman’s uterus…)

Anyway, if the kid come out through the uterus, what happens? They don’t feel guilt, they don’t feel rejections. They only feel emotion, warmth, and love.

That’s it. That’s all they feel.

As we get older, we feel guilt. We’re in a relationship with somebody and we’re not really that happy so maybe we cheat on him or her, and then all of a sudden, we feel guilt.

It’s funny. Here’s what life is: life is about choice. Life is about feeling. Guilt, rejection—they don’t exist.

You choose to do stuff.

If you’re in a relationship and you chose to sleep with another woman, it was your choice and only your choice. So, there shouldn’t be any guilt because you chose to do something.

That’s what life is all about; it’s about choosing to do something, going down a certain path, enjoying things and not feeling guilty about it.

I’m a person that buys a new car and then has buyer’s remorse.

What is buyer’s remorse? Basically it’s you making you believe that you don’t deserve that car, those clothes, whatever it might be.

Rejection and guilt are made-up emotions. Life is meant to be lived, life is meant to be enjoyed, and life is meant to be embraced.

Every decision you make should come free and clear. If it doesn’t work out, there shouldn’t be any guilt.

All you need to do is feel, not feel guilty.

Previously published on davidwygant.com and is republished here under permission.

Photo credit: iStockphoto.com

About David Wygant

1.7 million men & women come to me every month to find the secrets to success. And after 20 years of coaching, I’ve discovered the golden keys to success in dating, business, health and wellness, and life.

I’ve helped millions of men and women around the globe achieve success in their dating, social and personal lives. I’m also a father to the world’s cutest little girl, and I am an unapologetic man. Some say I’m nuts, others say I’ve changed their life forever. One thing’s for certain: I’ll always give you the truth, whether you can handle it or not. I never sugar coat anything. Nice is so overrated. I’d prefer brutally honest breakthrough to a “nice” rut any damn day of the week. If you’re the same way, read on.

