He Was 5’6”. I Broke up With Him.

Iwas in college. We met on Tinder. He was 5’6″ six but swore up and down that he was 5’9″.

And it’s funny because my roommate is actually 5’9 and she towered over him. To the point where, one day, he and I were on a date and he said to me,

Your roommate is so tall!

To which, I responded:

My roommate is 5’9″.

Mic drop. My roommate is the height you said you were…

He was also incredibly scrawny.

I’m a chubby girl. We looked awkward standing next to each other.

I will say that while I don’t completely veto skinny men, I just feel so self-conscious standing next to them and I just don’t want to expose myself to those mental mind games.

In theory, that’s something I should probably work on. But that’s at the bottom of a loooong list of things that I need to work on.

…

I received confirmation that I should not have been dating this short, scrawny man when, out of the blue, he decided to tell me that if I started counting calories, I wouldn’t be so fat.

He then went on to describe my situation in the context of when he was in college and “had a beer belly.” But he started counting calories and now he’s skinny.

Wow, thanks for the (unsolicited) tip!

That helpful tip came after he finished teaching me how to not endure cat-calling ever again/

It’s easy. Just don’t look at people on the street and they won’t cat call you.

Interesting thought. Because normally when I walk down the street and I’m in a hurry because I’m always running late, I’ll usually slow down and make full eye contact with every single man on the street. So who knew I just needed to avoid eye contact and I’d be all set?! /sarcasm

…

He was always lying and always in trouble. Not just with me. I was the least of his worries, in fact.

He was an equal opportunity liar. He hit someone with his car. They were physically okay, but emotionally shaken up. Because he’s a genius, he made eye contact with her and then drove away.

Unfortunately for him, his license plate dropped at the scene of the crime. But don’t worry. His plan for court was to shave his beard so he looked like a different person and then try to convince the judge that a friend stole his car and committed the crime.

I put in my Tinder bio a few things that were not deal-breakers for me, but they were things I didn’t care for. And I wanted to make it clear so that if the other person was really into those things, they wouldn’t waste their time swiping right on me. I figured that if we had conflicted interests, it would probably not be a harmonious union.

He liked all the things I hated and hated all the things I liked.

He read my bio.

I know because later on in the relationship, he told me he read it and ignored that stuff. He pretty much read the bio, ignored it, swiped right, somehow convinced me to like him, and then proceeded to exclusively take me on dates to restaurants that I couldn’t eat at.

And even when he asked me to pick the restaurants, I would pick places that I could go to. And he would change his mind about letting me pick and take me to places that I couldn’t eat at.

…

Despite all of that, our relationship lasted for 6 months.

6 months too many if you ask me.

It was neither his height nor his weight that made me cut things off.

It wasn’t even his lying or the cheating (why post Snapchat pictures of the girls you have your arm around and then ask me if I saw your Snap story?).

It was the fact that I was always made to feel as if I wasn’t even his second option.

It was the fact that if and only if no one else was available, then he would grace me with his presence.

…

All this to say, I’ve seen many men on here in comments sections who believe women exclusively date based on height. If the perfect man is under 6’1″, we won’t even consider him because he’s too short.

So, I figured I’d just throw a story up here about someone who is considered short but who I ultimately dumped because he’s a jerk, not because he’s short.

I mentioned in the comments section of a story that I would absolutely date someone who’s considered short if they are a good person. And I’ll dump the tallest man in the world if he’s an ass.

Regardless of height, the man mentioned above was an ass, so of course I had to dump him once I figured out the whole self-worth thing.

