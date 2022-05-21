Get Daily Email
How Do Researchers Use, and Experience, Social Media?

Take a short survey to help answer the question!

by Leave a Comment

 

I made a short survey on how researchers use and experience social media. If you work in an academic or other research setting, in the US, and use social media at least in part for your work, please consider taking a 10- minute survey. Feel free to share! Here’s a link: https://bit.ly/3LXGMa0

Thank you!

Photo credit: Shutterstock

