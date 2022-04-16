How Do You Win Back Your Ex After You’ve Screwed Up

Sometimes we break up with a special guy, then we realize we’ve made a mistake and want to make amends.

Maybe they broke up with you, and somehow you just don’t want to let them go. You want to get them back, but you don’t want to look desperate.

Whatever your reason, it’s totally cool to want your ex back if they mean so much to you, but you should avoid these five initial mistakes that can sore your plans before taking these stepping to get your man back.

1. Take some time to heal

A breakup can feel like losing a best friend and leave a huge void in your life. Without that person’s presence, you are left alone with yourself.

Spending some time alone can help you observe the internal issues that led to the breakup and learn where you need to heal and grow as a person.

You can do this through writing, self-reflection, talking to friends, or even by meeting with a therapist.

2. Use the time apart to improve yourself

Your ex will never take you back if you are feeling sorry for yourself, but he will if he sees you are getting on with your life unaffected and glowing every day.

So concentrate on improving your physical appearance. Get a fresh haircut and dazzle in new outfits to boost your confidence.

Start working out even if you don’t want to lose weight. Exercises help take your mind off the pain and create a wonderful vibration in you that will make you irresistible.

3. Make sure you start dating again

You might be wondering, why you need to date someone else when you are trying to win your ex back.

Here’s the truth, jealousy is the best strategy to get someone to notice the importance of what they take for granted.

I know this may sound dirty, but I use this tact all the time, and within a few weeks, the guy comes back saying, “I think we made a mistake. Can you give us a second chance?”

When he does, I don’t just agree immediately. I will take two more days to decide, so he gets super anxious to be with me again.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You have to understand that your self-confidence is what attracted him back to you, so make sure you don’t act anxious when he comes back to you.

4. Make contacts in a cheezy manner

Calling or texting your ex right after a breakup is a big no. The reason is that the few weeks after a break are filled with different emotions ravaging inside the both of you.

But after you have taken one to three to improve yourself — mentally and physically, you will feel more confident in yourself. And when you contact your ex, it wouldn’t come from a place of resentment but rather from a place of friendliness.

He won’t realize you want him back when you send him a text requesting his advice on something. You can send a quick text to break the ice like, “Hey! Long time no chat. I’m buying a guitar for a friend tomorrow, and I was wondering, since you are so good at this kind of stuff, could you help me out?”

You have to make sure your message is simple and easygoing with a real purpose that will make your ex reply to you.

You should make it seem like the only reason you are texting him is that you need his help for something and nothing more.

5. Arrange an in-person meeting

If you have been playing your cards correctly, focusing your attention on yourself, your ex should be receptive to messaging you back. From there, you have to set up an in-person meeting. You can use your original text as an excuse to set up the meeting.

So if he replied to your text, you could send a second one saying, “Oh cool! I have heard great stuff about that brand. Can I buy you a coffee so I can pick your brain and make sure I get the right one?” or “Oh man! I haven’t heard of that brand. May I buy coffee so you can help me pick the correct one? I don’t want to make a mistake. Besides, we can catch up. It’s been a while.”

Once you do arrange this meeting and see him in person, he will most likely be captivated by your presence, and this is how to get your ex to desire you again.

Make sure you are exhibiting all the positive traits with your new looks and body language portraying your confidence. You have to remain upbeat, happy, and vibrant.

Bear in mind that this meeting is going to be like your first date, so be charismatic and fun going. It’s okay to flirt with him at this point, laughing at his jokes and making eye contact.

To wrap it up

Don’t act clingy or needy when you meet him in person. Allow the conversation to flow naturally as if you are not expecting anything from him afterward. If he digs you, there’s no reason he won’t initiate a second date himself.

Even if he has moved on, he may want to remain friends with you. But at the end of the day, reserve your dignity and be willing to let go if he isn’t at the same level of attraction as you are.

…

Check out more of my relationship stories. You may consider subscribing for $5/month you get unlimited access to more stories like this.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***