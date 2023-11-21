How Does a Person Know That They Have Met Their ‘True Love’?

Hey there! So, picture this: your palms are getting a bit sweaty, your heart is doing a little dance, and you’ve got those classic butterflies making a grand entrance in your stomach. It’s that moment, as John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John beautifully sang in ‘You’re My Desired One,’ when you realize you’re face to face with your ‘significant other.’ Crazy, right?

I’ve been thinking about how people just somehow know when they’ve found “the one.” I mean, ask anyone with a partner, and they might not be able to pinpoint exactly how they knew. Some just have that gut feeling. But guess what? Mathematicians, of all people, have come up with this wild “perfect” dating method. According to them, you’ve got to reject the first 37% of potential soulmates. Yeah, it’s like a dating strategy equation. Date the initial four out of ten, then say no thanks to them, and voila, the next person is your match made in heaven.

When it comes to falling head over heels, there’s this fascinating theory. You hone in on that special person, and despite the flaws, you focus on the things you love about them. There’s this massive dependence that kicks in, according to some scientist. According to Fisher, a love expert, the three main ingredients of romantic love are fixation, sexual desire, and the motivation to conquer the other person. It’s like a recipe for love, right?

Falling in love might seem unexplainable, but experts say that couples share common traits. Like, they actually want to know each other and care about each other’s opinions. There’s also this immediate sense of familiarity, a psychologist named Carmen Harra says. From the first touch to the way they talk, it just feels like home.

Another cool thing that happens when you’re in love is the willingness to show your vulnerable side. And not just that, you’re cool with each other even when things get boring, you handle conflicts like pros, and there’s this unconditional warmth.

But you know what makes a relationship tick? Friendship, complicity, communication, shared respect, trust, common values, stability, reassurance, physical attraction, and adaptability. It’s like a checklist, but for a happy relationship.

Now, the big question: is love in the air, the head, or the heart? Turns out, it might be a brain-heart combo. There’s this scientific study that says the heart has a say in how we experience emotions. Our brain and heart are like BFFs, always in close communication. When our heart beats a little faster in a crowd, it might be because it’s spotted someone special.

In this study, they found that the heart’s excitement during the cardiac cycle can amp up feelings of fear and anxiety. They had people identify pictures while monitoring their heart rate, and it turns out, our hearts play a big role in how we feel. It’s like the heart and brain are having a secret conversation, influencing our emotions and all that jazz.

So, my friend, love might just be this magical dance between the heart and the brain, creating this symphony of emotions that make us feel all warm and fuzzy inside. How cool is that?

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Anthony Tran on Unsplash