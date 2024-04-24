How Many Minutes Does It Take to Fall in LOVE?

Luke went on vacation to Vietnam to relax and recuperate from the long working days. He was addicted to beaches, so as soon as he landed there, he went to visit the Phu Quoc beach in Vietnam. It was Sunday evening, and the beach was crowded. He was finding some activities to do there, but his eyes locked on someone beautiful.

There was some kind of immediate spark and unexplained pull that drew Him in. He thought he would fall in love with her and wanted to go on a date with her.

Do these total scenes sound like a romantic movie scene on Netflix? Right. but here is the question: How long does it take to fall in love?

Falling in love in minutes means it’s a kind of love-at-first-sight thing. But do they work? Because Love at first sight is based on physical appearance, initial impression, and the energy we get from that person during the interaction, which we call as a vibe.

According to Hugh from Zoosk, He said, “We met, we laughed, we kissed, we haven’t left each other’s side since! The whole thing about love at first sight seemed kinda hokie to me but not now. I’ve found the woman of my dreams! (Oh, and she likes me too.)”

And there are so many real-life stories on the internet about successful love stories that started with “love at first sight.”

First, let’s talk about these in detail. What does science say about LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT?

Two-thirds of Americans have experienced love at first sight, according to a study from 2004.

According to one survey done in 2017, which found some surprising data, It found that 72 percent of males and 62 percent of females believe in love at first sight.

Interesting Right. I think this all was a movie kiddo. Just kidding.

I talked to my university professor for a deeper understanding of this topic.

He said, “When you talk about love at first sight, we’re not talking about real love at first sight. We’re talking about the strong attraction right away.”

It’s not deeper, longer-lasting love. It’s a strong first draw that might lead to something more serious.

He went on to say, “Everything starts with the first look. It may seem easy, but our brains are made to respond. At first, a love interest is very interested in how pretty you are.

And dopamine, oxytocin, and serotonin are the chemicals that are linked to that. It increases the attraction.

Knowing that love at first sight doesn’t exist is important. Love at first sight is just an initial draw based on looks and first impressions. But for a long-term relationship, it relies on a lot of things, like behavior, attitude, personality traits, and so on.

Now it’s time to talk about the time. How long does it take to fall in love?

Some shocking results came from a poll done by YouGov and eHormony. According to it, males generally tell their partner “I love you” after 88 days, which is about three months.

Women are more careful in this situation, and it takes them an average of 134 days, or four and a half months, to say how they feel.

The study also found a difference in how people feel about saying “I love you” at the beginning of a relationship. Only 23% of women feel safe saying this, while 39% of men do.

This difference makes me think that men may be quicker to understand and talk about their feelings, or they may not feel as much pressure from other people to do so. Conversely, women might move more slowly because they are thinking more deeply or can handle more feelings.

Also, one study from 2011 looked at different aspects of commitment in personal relationships. This study included overall of 111 university students, Including 45 females and 66 males. They were asked about their present or most recent relationship. They asked who was the first person to say they were in love and how long it had been since they had last thought about doing so.

The results say male participants took 97 days and females bit longer as expected 139 days to talk about their feelings.

According to New24, Professor Arthur Arun had done some amazing experiments in a laboratory setting. He made two strangers fall in love in just 94 minutes. So for the first 4 minutes, they had straight eye contact, and for the next 90 minutes, they had intimate conversation using a predetermined question.

So the answer to our question is that there is no simple answer to this question.

It depends from person to person based on what they want.

If you think you fell in love with someone in minutes, it was just attraction, not love. Because love depends on several different factors.

I hope you enjoyed reading. This blog post comes from what I’ve learned, what I think, and what I believe. Sign up for my Medium newsletter.

