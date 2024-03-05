How Mirroring Can Help Get Her to Like You

This is something frustrating when you’re interested in someone and they just aren’t choosing you back. They don’t want you back.

Single guys go through this a lot. Even married guys will go through this. Often this will make you feel helpless.

Why a woman is not choosing you and what you can do to reverse things in your favor.

In the universe, what you’re experiencing will often reflect on you. It is mirroring. consider how you interact with her. Mirroring her behavior, such as matching her tone and body language, can create a sense of rapport and connection.

it’s important to do this genuinely and not as a manipulative tactic.

We always want to remain open and curious for our lives to change. So if you don’t like your experience, something in your life needs to change. Often when someone is not choosing us, it’s because we are not choosing ourselves somewhere inside, we are selling ourselves short.

We don’t believe that we’re worthy. And most of the time this can be dealt with through inner healing, it’s exposing those issues that we’ve been carrying that are deep seeded that are deep-rooted inside of us, that we believe that we’re not valuable, that we believe that we’re not worthy, that we believe that we’re not lovable. And because we carry those deep roots inside of us, life continues to mirror that experience with people not choosing us.

It’s life’s gift to you to say, hey, there is something that’s going on that keeps metastasizing, that keeps creating these situations over and over again. And I want you to deal with this. I want you to heal this because when you heal this, this is when your life changes, life isn’t happening to you.

It is happening to you. If they are not choosing you most of the time, it’s life mirroring that you are not choosing yourself.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s time today to heal yourself. Address what’s going on on the inside that you’ve been avoiding for so long and watch your life transform.

Let life mirror a different story for you.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: JoelValve on Unsplash