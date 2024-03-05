Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How Mirroring Can Help Get Her to Like You

How Mirroring Can Help Get Her to Like You

it’s important to do this genuinely and not as a manipulative tactic.

by Leave a Comment

 

This is something frustrating when you’re interested in someone and they just aren’t choosing you back. They don’t want you back.

Single guys go through this a lot. Even married guys will go through this. Often this will make you feel helpless.

Why a woman is not choosing you and what you can do to reverse things in your favor.

In the universe, what you’re experiencing will often reflect on you. It is mirroring. consider how you interact with her. Mirroring her behavior, such as matching her tone and body language, can create a sense of rapport and connection.

it’s important to do this genuinely and not as a manipulative tactic.

We always want to remain open and curious for our lives to change. So if you don’t like your experience, something in your life needs to change. Often when someone is not choosing us, it’s because we are not choosing ourselves somewhere inside, we are selling ourselves short.

We don’t believe that we’re worthy. And most of the time this can be dealt with through inner healing, it’s exposing those issues that we’ve been carrying that are deep seeded that are deep-rooted inside of us, that we believe that we’re not valuable, that we believe that we’re not worthy, that we believe that we’re not lovable. And because we carry those deep roots inside of us, life continues to mirror that experience with people not choosing us.

It’s life’s gift to you to say, hey, there is something that’s going on that keeps metastasizing, that keeps creating these situations over and over again. And I want you to deal with this. I want you to heal this because when you heal this, this is when your life changes, life isn’t happening to you.

It is happening to you. If they are not choosing you most of the time, it’s life mirroring that you are not choosing yourself.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s time today to heal yourself. Address what’s going on on the inside that you’ve been avoiding for so long and watch your life transform.

Let life mirror a different story for you.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: JoelValve on Unsplash

 

About Sheila Rose

About

I believe in the magic of human connection. It's what fuels our lives, ignites our passions, and makes us who we are. But navigating the world of dating and relationships can be messy, confusing, and downright discouraging. That's where I come in.

I'm Sheila Rose, your personal cheerleader and confidante on the path to thriving love. I'm not just a dating and relationship expert, I'm a passionate advocate for your full potential. My mission is to empower you to unlock your confidence, build strong connections, and experience the joy of fulfilling relationships.

Whether you're single and searching, navigating the complexities of a new relationship, or struggling with challenges in your existing partnership, I'm here to guide you. I draw on my years of experience, research, and real-world wisdom to offer practical tips, actionable advice, and a healthy dose of encouragement.

But I'm more than just words on a screen. I'm a community builder, a cheerleader for your victories, and a shoulder to cry on during setbacks. I believe in the power of sharing, learning, and growing together.

So, whether you're a seasoned dater or just starting your journey, join me on Medium. https://sheila-rose.medium.com/ Let's navigate the exciting, sometimes messy, world of love and connection together. Remember, you're not alone, and with the right tools and support, you can create the kind of love life you deserve.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x