How Much Money Do You Need to Be Attractive?

What do women look for in a man? What do they say they look for? What kinds of men do they actually date? What kinds of men do they actually marry? What kinds of men do they have more casual things with?

Whatever you’re looking for, whether it’s to have one night stands every night for the rest of your life, or to marry that one incredible woman and never even glance at anyone else until the day you die, you first and foremost need to know generally how to attract women.

Is having wealth a part of that attraction formula?

Preferences vs. Attraction

Make a list of all the characteristics you would prefer in your ideal partner. Perhaps your list includes various aspects of her physical beauty, her personality, her family background, her socioeconomic background, whether or not she wants kids, and maybe even her job.

However, most of those things don’t matter if we just talk about pure attraction. A woman’s job or her future family plans won’t affect whether or not your body physically responds with involuntary blood flow to your nether regions.

Women are the same way in that many of what they say their preferences are don’t actually affect raw attraction. But they are different from men in that their attraction isn’t as dependent on looks alone (it has more to do with something else, but more on that in just a bit).

Yes, they will certainly prefer to have a long-term partner who has financial stability. But that won’t stop them from hopelessly falling in love with the “wrong” men who fail to meet most of their preferences over and over again.

So, let me get straight to the point. You need to be earning exactly zero dollars to be attractive to women.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You do, however, need something else that money can’t buy: skill.

There are so many men living under the delusion that they don’t need to invest any time and effort into learning and practicing the social skills and flirting skills needed to be exciting and attractive to women. They think they just need to focus on making money, pouring 100% of their attention solely into their careers, and that they can just buy women’s attention and affection.

They essentially think that women are all sex workers who just want to trade their love and sex for someone who can provide financial stability and luxury. They’re wrong.

Evolutionary Psychology

Some dudes try to explain through evolutionary psychology logic that women are naturally attracted to men who can be successful providers, so that the modern equivalent would be that men with money turn women on.

However, the truth is that the concept of money hasn’t been around long enough to affect the evolutionarily embedded neurological responses in humans. Modern status symbols and numbers on your bank statement will not penetrate a woman’s “reptilian brain” to trigger arousal or attraction.

Those things can only ever be secondary preferences that always, always, always take a back seat to how a man can make her feel with his skills.

Can’t Buy Me Love

You absolutely can attract all the women you could ever want even if you don’t have a dollar to your name. And you absolutely can be filthy rich without ever feeling the genuine touch of a woman who likes you for who you are.

It’s just a matter of whether or not you learn how to skillfully navigate your dating life in a good way (like I teach in my book, Never Lonely: The Uncensored Guide on How to Attract and Be Loved by Women).

As the Beatles once said, “Money can’t buy me love.”

…

Found this guide useful? Subscribe for free to make sure you don’t miss out on any of my future articles.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Kanchanara on Unsplash