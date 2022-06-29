Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

How Orcas Are a Better Version of Us

How Orcas Are a Better Version of Us

Dr. Deborah Giles, her research partner and her rescue dog Eba search for whale poop, which can give clues to the health of the whales and save this ancient species.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Sarah Hoffman

Dr. Deborah Giles sees killer whales as better versions of us. The orca researcher has spent decades learning about the highly endangered southern resident population of whales from San Juan Island in the middle of the Salish Sea.

“We’re watching the decline and really the slow extinction of  an ancient species,” Giles said. It’s believed there are only 73 individuals remaining in this fish-eating population.

The whales have been seen less year over year in their core habitat because of the lack of available food, specifically chinook salmon, to sustain them.

Saving the salmon and, therefore, southern resident orcas requires more than one simple solution. Many, many obstacles lie between the orcas and their food source. But Giles is committed to tackling each and every one of them.

So Giles’ research takes her out to sea to collect clues about their diet — and she finds it in their poop, aided by her whale poop-sniffing rescue dog, Eba.

The fecal samples can give insight into the health of the animals, including their nutrition, stress, hormones, pregnancy and even the toxic chemicals they may have ingested.

“The more I learn about them, the more amazing they are,” Giles said.

The whales have a paralimbic system — the area of the brain associated with memory, emotion and language — that’s bigger than that of a human. They also hunt and share food with older members of their pod.

“They are giving us a blueprint for how to be on the planet,” Giles said.

Previously Published on crosscut

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Crosscut

At Crosscut, we believe that an informed public is essential to solving the challenges of our time. As the Pacific Northwest's independent, reader-supported, nonprofit news site, Crosscut strives to provide readers with the facts and analysis they need to intelligently participate in civic discourse, and to create a more just, equitable and sustainable society.

Crosscut is a service of Cascade Public Media, a nonprofit, public media organization.
Posts on The Good Men Project are published in accordance with Crosscut's republishing guidelines.

