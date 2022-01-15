How To Be an Honorable Man

My great grandfather was a first-generation American born to two Irish parents. At the age of 6 he developed viral meningitis and permanently lost his hearing.

When he was older he was a member of his school’s football team (a school for the deaf) and was a good player.

(Fun fact: the huddle was created by Gallaudet University, a college for the deaf.)

One day, his team traveled to an away game only to find out that the opposing team would play on one condition: the Black player on my great grandfather’s team had to sit out.

The game was played.

But there were two players sitting out: the Black player and my great grandfather, who refused to play if his teammate could not.

Honorable men stand up even when it’s not popular or convenient.

Honorable men have conviction and a strong moral compass.

Honorable men do the right thing even if it’s to their detriment.

I’m incredibly lucky to come from the lineage of an honorable man like that.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com and republished with permission.

***

—

Photo credit: Used with permission from Author: “My Great Grandfather, back row, fourth from the right.”