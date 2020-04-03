Get Daily Email
How to Be Generous Without Losing Yourself – Matt Hunter

How to Be Generous Without Losing Yourself – Matt Hunter

The Man Alive Podcast

by


Some people experience a wake-up call in life that rearranges everything.

Perspectives suddenly shift, followed by a rearrangement of values and a cascade of different choices that radically change one’s life.

This can be horribly painful, no doubt, but also speeds up growth and deepening of one’s humanity.

For those who have not experienced this, we can gain wisdom from listening to the stories of those who have.

Today’s Man Alive guest, Matt Hunter, is an entrepreneur, social activist, artist and currently President of Founders Pledge, Inc.

His orientation in life shifted drastically after a terrifying health diagnosis.

While he is now healthy, his life changed forever.

As I listened to Matt, I felt grateful for his humility and perspectives on being generous with others while taking care of himself.

In this podcast conversation we discussed:

• The freedom that comes with accepting that problems never end
• What it’s like to orient toward being of service
• Learning to love more fully and freely
• The need to have people in your life you can trust with your vulnerability
• Matt’s wake up call and shift from self-focus to creating value for others

This year I am going to bring more honest and vulnerable stories to you, in addition to expertise. My vision is for you to see that you are never alone, even in the places you think you are worse off or less worthy than others!

 

Photo courtesy Shana James

Previously published on Shanajamescoaching.com

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

