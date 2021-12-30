Get Daily Email
How To Be the Real, Authentic You

It’s really simple.

Here’s the honest truth:

There is no one that can answer the question of how to be the real, authentic you other than… YOU.

Yet… You clicked on this headline for a reason. Could it be because:

  • You feel like you have no idea who you are
  • You have an idea of who you are but you’re still unsure
  • You do know who you are but you find it hard to be yourself

 

Unfortunately, I cannot help you. But, what I can tell you is this:

You’re already doing it.

Wait a minute, really? Yes, really.

We don’t wake up and say to ourselves, “I’m going to be the fake version of myself today.” Well, maybe con artists do, but that’s a different story.

So let me repeat:

You’re already being the real, authentic you. Period.

With love,
Megan

***

About Megan Llorente

I love writing real, down-to-earth stories for the Modern Woman. And for those who are struggling, I offer coaching support for women going through a multitude of life journeys as a Professional Certified Coach. I especially love supporting women through three key areas: Relationships, Entrepreneurship and Motherhood.

