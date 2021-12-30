Here’s the honest truth:
There is no one that can answer the question of how to be the real, authentic you other than… YOU.
Yet… You clicked on this headline for a reason. Could it be because:
- You feel like you have no idea who you are
- You have an idea of who you are but you’re still unsure
- You do know who you are but you find it hard to be yourself
Unfortunately, I cannot help you. But, what I can tell you is this:
You’re already doing it.
Wait a minute, really? Yes, really.
We don’t wake up and say to ourselves, “I’m going to be the fake version of myself today.” Well, maybe con artists do, but that’s a different story.
So let me repeat:
You’re already being the real, authentic you. Period.
With love,
Megan
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
—
Photo credit: Oscar Ivan Esquivel Arteaga on Unsplash