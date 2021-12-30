Here’s the honest truth:

There is no one that can answer the question of how to be the real, authentic you other than… YOU.

Yet… You clicked on this headline for a reason. Could it be because:

You feel like you have no idea who you are

You have an idea of who you are but you’re still unsure

You do know who you are but you find it hard to be yourself

Unfortunately, I cannot help you. But, what I can tell you is this:

You’re already doing it.

Wait a minute, really? Yes, really.

We don’t wake up and say to ourselves, “I’m going to be the fake version of myself today.” Well, maybe con artists do, but that’s a different story.

So let me repeat:

You’re already being the real, authentic you. Period.

With love,

Megan

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

