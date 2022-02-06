How To Buy Time in 2022

A study has revealed that those who use their dollars and cents to purchase more time are happier than those who keep their money in their savings account.

Owning worldly possessions that save you time can help you make more time to do what you have always wanted to do.

Consider all the mundane activities in your day. If you could spend more time on things you wanted to do and less or no time on those tedious tasks, how much wider that smile on your face could be?

Perhaps it is worth conducting an experiment to prove whether or not the amount of time one has to him or herself has a positive relationship with one’s happiness.

Time is an asset we feel like we lack every now and then. So here are several tips on how you can make more free time in life to wind down and relax.

1. Reevaluate your primary duties

There are lots of typical tasks that tend to be very time-consuming. Among the tasks that can eat most of our time include:

Cooking

Washing your dirty laundry

Cleaning, be it the car or the bathroom

Gardening

There are many more time-consuming tasks out there. Come up with a list of all of them to begin finding out how you can make more time for the things you have longed to do.

2. Outsource your household tasks to someone else

In the past, there was a shortage of freelancers to help us lighten our workload and maids to clean every square inch of our houses. However, in this day and age, you can offer people money in exchange for their service.

If you hate cleaning, enlist the help of a professional cleaner. If you are lazy to cook tonight, you can always have food delivered to your home. The digital era has opened a seemingly infinite number of possibilities to make our lives easier.

You can use mobile apps like UberEats or Deliveroo. There are many other service alternatives out there to tackle anything you do not wish to spend time on.

3. Delegate your work

It is crucial that you can pay attention to the most significant aspects of your work at times. That said, it is worth considering the idea of delegating more time-consuming parts of your work to a freelancer. Freelancers are easy to find on the web.

For instance, if you are a graphics designer, you can hire a freelancer who specialises in the field to create aesthetically pleasing images that accompany your written advertising materials.

It may be boring but think about ways you can assign specific tasks to someone else so that you can channel all your attention on the exciting aspects of your work.

The more time you make for yourself, the happier you will be. Consider hiring someone to complete some of the daily tasks if you can.

One overlooked example of self-care is giving yourself extra time to achieve your personal goals in life. It may be something you will thank yourself for at some point in the future.

