How to Calculate Your Net Worth? [Free Printable]

Is calculating your net worth complicated for you? Let me simplify it for you!

Basically, you can calculate your net worth by adding up all your assets and subtracting your liabilities.

Your net worth it’s a quick snapshot of your financial health.

If you want to retire early, your net worth can be a good indicator to check if your wealth is moving in the right direction.

If you track your net worth over time, it shows you the progress you’re making towards your financial goals – whether it’s paying off debt, saving for an emergency fund, or becoming financially independent.

Why? If you pay off debt, your net worth will reflect that. If you save for an emergency fund, your net worth will go up.

You have started investing, and your investments increase in value? Your net worth will increase.

What is Your Net Worth?

What is very important: your net worth has nothing to do with income. It factors only in the part of your income that you save, invest, or use to pay off debt.

If you spend most of your income, it’s hard to increase your net worth. To effectively increase your net worth, you should increase the gap between what you’re earning and what you’re spending.

Calculating Your Net Worth

To calculate your net worth, you add up all your assets and subtract all your liabilities.

So a practical way to do this would be:

List all your assets : your house, your car, all your bank accounts, stocks, bonds, retirement accounts.

: your house, your car, all your bank accounts, stocks, bonds, retirement accounts. List all your liabilities : your mortgage, your car loan, your student loan, your credit card debt, any other debts that you have.

: your mortgage, your car loan, your student loan, your credit card debt, any other debts that you have. Assets – Liabilities: now we subtract your liabilities from your assets, and you have your net worth!

You should put a date to your net worth calculation, to check where your financial health is going over time.

Ideally, you want to calculate your net worth over a certain period.

Depending on your personal preference, you can check your net worth yearly, quarterly, or monthly.

Personally, I calculate my net worth every quarter. When I do that it allows me to see changes in my net worth over time, which motivates me to keep going with spending less, saving more, and investing.

Things To Pay Attention To

Your House

When you’re tracking your net worth, and you’re trying to track your house, you will find that this is both an asset and a liability.

You’re having a house that’s worth $200,000 and you have a mortgage that currently has $150,000 outstanding.

Your mortgage started at $200,000 but $50,000 is already paid off towards the principal.

You will add $200,000 to your asset calculation since that is the worth of your asset. Also, you will add $150,000 to your liability calculation, since that is the liability you have for that specific asset.

Your Car

The same can be applied to your car. If your car is currently worth $15,000 and you have a loan of $5,000, you add the value of your car to your assets and your car loan currently outstanding to your liabilities.

lease pay attention here, as it doesn’t matter for which amount you bought the car.

What matters is how much money it’s currently worth, so how much could you get when you wanted to sell the car in the short term?

It’s Very Personal

Don’t pin your personal value to your net worth, it’s not the ultimate guideline for determining whether you’re a financial success or not. It’s a helpful indicator, but it doesn’t give the whole picture.

It’s just a number.

For example, my net worth was very negative when I was graduating in the summer of 2017. After that, I had a mini-retirement to South America, and my net worth went even further down the line.

I didn’t care, because this was a lifetime opportunity that I might not ever get again. Plus I’ve learned so much about myself and the way I perceived myself.

I knew that when I would enter the job market, my earning potential was high.

Somewhere in 2018, I crossed a positive net worth, which is something I’m very happy with. However, if my student debt would be so significant that I would still have a negative net worth, it would be okay too.

It’s important to check your growth, to see it improving from one year to the next.

Currently, I have a positive net worth that is in the low five digits, and I’m very content with it. I don’t own a house, I don’t own a car (I lease one), and I didn’t pay off my student loan yet.

Improving Your Net Worth

Don’t panic if your net worth is currently negative, that’s also what I experienced until recently. This is not something you should focus too much on.

I mean, I didn’t even know what 6, 7, 8, or even 9-figures would look like. I still don’t know what it feels like, but that will change in the future.

What you should focus on is increasing your numbers.

You can do this by either paying off your debt or increasing your assets. What will help you do this is to reduce your spending.

If you master your spending, you can be sure that you increase your net worth. How can you do that?

Another great way to increase your net worth is by increasing your income.

Tracking your net worth is a simple and easy way to see where you’ve come from and where you’re going, in terms of your financial health!

I encourage you to calculate your net worth today, using the below net worth worksheet.

Download your net worth sheet here!

This post was previously published on Radical FIRE.

