How to Change the World … With or Without External Assistance

A little while ago I wrote a short article: ‘When Will We Ever Learn … №3’.

It contained a poem I had written some 50 years ago: “Look Around You”. It was about how the world at that time didn’t seem to be much different from the world of 50 years earlier. So today, that poem covers a period of 150 years.

Over that time period, has anything really changed.

Today, I present that poem again plus another one titled: “Be Like Jesus”. And ‘no’, I’m not out to promote Christianity over Secularism. In fact, that second poem: “Be Like Jesus” (also written some 50 years ago), challenges both the Christian & non-Christian +the Spiritual, the Secularist, and the Atheist too.

That’s some challenge! Let’s see what each of my poems say:

Poem 1:

LOOK AROUND YOU

Look around you; what do you see?

Do you see problems, quarrels, turbulency?

Is this world a changing world, or is it just the same?

– underneath the surface, ’neath all that cellophane*

Fifty years ago they were a-warin’.

Look around you — it’s just the same.

Fifty years ago there was a drunkard in a cell.

Look around you … well, well!

Copyright © Fred Ogden 2022 — Email: [email protected]

* Permission to copy for free distribution with these two lines attached *

Science Note:

Cellophane is a cellulose-based transparent film invented in years gone by for wrapping & presentation. Still used today, it is biodegradable.

Poem 2:

BE LIKE JESUS…A challenge for believers and non-believers alike

You’ve got faith in Jesus Christ?;

Show me that faith now.

You believe he can change lives?;

Show me that change now.

Can’t you see the world is laughing at you?

Can’t you see your responsibility to everyone who laughs now?

You’ve got faith in Jesus Christ;

You must lead a balanced life.

Be like Jesus, word and deed;

Give the laughing world a lead.

. . .

You’ve got works so good and true?

Show me the world now.

The world is changing ’cos of you?

Show me that change now.

Can’t you see that though you’re trying your best,

Your surface efforts do not seem to impress, on the soul of man now.

You’ve got works so good and true;

You need Jesus Christ with you?

Be like Jesus, word, and deed;

Give the changeless world a lead.

Copyright © Fred Ogden 2022 — Email: [email protected]

* Permission to copy for free distribution with these two lines attached *

. . .

I wonder…What would Jesus himself do?

To Change The World:

What Would Jesus Do? (WWJD?)

WWJD? ……….. WWYD? …WWYD? … Yes YOU!

What Would YOU Do? … Yes, YOU!

If you had the whole world in your hand how would YOU change it?

—

