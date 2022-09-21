Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How to Change the World … With or Without External Assistance

How to Change the World … With or Without External Assistance

Look around you…what do you see? A changeless world? If you had the whole world in your hand what would you do to change it?

by Leave a Comment

 

A little while ago I wrote a short article: ‘When Will We Ever Learn … №3’.
It contained a poem I had written some 50 years ago: “Look Around You”. It was about how the world at that time didn’t seem to be much different from the world of 50 years earlier. So today, that poem covers a period of 150 years.

Over that time period, has anything really changed.

Today, I present that poem again plus another one titled: “Be Like Jesus”. And ‘no’, I’m not out to promote Christianity over Secularism. In fact, that second poem: “Be Like Jesus” (also written some 50 years ago), challenges both the Christian & non-Christian +the Spiritual, the Secularist, and the Atheist too.

That’s some challenge! Let’s see what each of my poems say:

Poem 1:

LOOK AROUND YOU

Look around you; what do you see?
Do you see problems, quarrels, turbulency?

Is this world a changing world, or is it just the same?
– underneath the surface, ’neath all that cellophane*

Fifty years ago they were a-warin’.
Look around you — it’s just the same.
Fifty years ago there was a drunkard in a cell.
Look around you … well, well!

Copyright © Fred Ogden 2022 — Email: [email protected]
* Permission to copy for free distribution with these two lines attached *

Science Note:
 Cellophane is a cellulose-based transparent film invented in years gone by for wrapping & presentation. Still used today, it is biodegradable.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Poem 2:

BE LIKE JESUS…A challenge for believers and non-believers alike

You’ve got faith in Jesus Christ?;
Show me that faith now.
You believe he can change lives?;
Show me that change now.

Can’t you see the world is laughing at you?
Can’t you see your responsibility to everyone who laughs now?

You’ve got faith in Jesus Christ;
You must lead a balanced life.
Be like Jesus, word and deed;
Give the laughing world a lead.

. . .

You’ve got works so good and true?
Show me the world now.
The world is changing ’cos of you?
Show me that change now.

Can’t you see that though you’re trying your best,
Your surface efforts do not seem to impress, on the soul of man now.

You’ve got works so good and true;
You need Jesus Christ with you?
Be like Jesus, word, and deed;
Give the changeless world a lead.

Copyright © Fred Ogden 2022 — Email: [email protected]
* Permission to copy for free distribution with these two lines attached *

. . .

I wonder…What would Jesus himself do?

To Change The World:

What Would Jesus Do? (WWJD?)

WWJD? ……….. WWYD? …WWYD? … Yes YOU!

What Would YOU Do? … Yes, YOU!

If you had the whole world in your hand how would YOU change it?

This post was previously published on Braised & Blanched Publications.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Fred: Almost Famous

Fred Ogden MRSB, (aka Fred-Almost-Famous) is a former International Science Educator, Some-time Preacher, and above all else, an All-time Thinker.

Though a Biology graduate of Manchester University in England, and a life-member of The Royal Society of Biology, Fred writes on several topics: ‘Me’ stories from all over the world All true — some, amazing!; Stories of Blessings and Transformations: Religion, Philosophy and more (for believers & atheist too!); Science Articles to make you “think” (incl NASA & The Moon landing); Family & Fun stories (for kids too); Animals Stories; and a Miscellaneous Mixed Bag (Politics, History, Royalty + More).

Fred travelled and worked all over the world before settling in Australia where he now lives in active retirement as a writer (amongst other things!) and many of his stories describe some of the unique experiences that he's enjoyed over the years.

Follow me on Medium:
fred-almost-famous.medium.com

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x