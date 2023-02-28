How To Cook Rice [Video]

By Dad, how do I?
.
.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
0:00
hey kids welcome to another edition of
0:03
cooking with dad today I’m going to show
0:05
you how to make rice you know I have
0:08
several dishes that I want to show you
0:10
how to make that require rice so I
0:12
thought I’d just make that a separate
0:14
video so so you already know how to make
0:16
rice when we when we get into those
0:18
other recipes but first I have a dad
0:21
joke for you so you know I took a
0:24
picture of some rice but I ended up
0:27
deleting it
0:28
it was just too grainy ah so anyway
0:32
let’s get started
0:34
all right so rice uh is a such a great
0:37
filler you know to if you are cooking
0:41
for a lot of people it kind of fills
0:43
them up right and it’s fairly
0:44
inexpensive way to do that and kind of
0:46
like potatoes right so
0:48
um I would highly recommend that you
0:49
pick up a rice cooker this is one we
0:52
picked up uh probably 10 years ago I
0:55
think it was around twenty dollars I
0:56
think you can get them for between 30
0:58
and 40 now something like that I think I
1:01
did see some that were actually even
1:02
cheaper but I hadn’t I haven’t tried
1:04
them so I don’t know how they work but
1:06
there’s a pretty simple concept you just
1:09
have a lid
1:10
and you have this inner pan and then you
1:13
have a heating element inside there
1:16
right so so here’s how you do it all you
1:18
do is you
1:20
I’m going to make two cups of rice so
1:22
basically you just dump the rice in
1:25
okay this is just for visual I have two
1:27
two cups here you don’t have to use that
1:30
I should try to save time so I’m not
1:31
fishing the rice out of there so then I
1:33
have that okay and then I’m gonna go
1:35
over here and rinse it
1:37
okay so there’s the rice I’m just gonna
1:39
rinse it
1:41
and you’re just going to add water to it
1:44
okay slosh it around like that okay and
1:47
you can get your fingers inside there
1:48
like that so we’re trying to wash the
1:50
rice okay and then we’re gonna dump that
1:53
out
1:56
okay then we’re gonna do that again
2:00
we’re gonna add it in
2:03
like that
2:05
okay
2:07
slosh it around
2:08
dump that out see how the water is kind
2:10
of Cloudy you’re not going to get that
2:12
completely clear but we want to get most
2:14
of that out right so okay
2:17
so now you have this rice here like this
2:20
okay and you stick your finger in here
2:23
like this okay just sticking my finger
2:25
in to measure and it’s about that it’s
2:28
about that high okay and so that’s the
2:31
height of the water this doesn’t have to
2:33
be exact I’ve done it enough times to
2:36
know that it’s not perfect but you want
2:38
to add that much water above the rice
2:40
okay so we’re gonna go ahead and
2:45
add about that much water above the rice
2:49
okay so there you go
2:52
right it’s not an exact science but
2:54
there you go so now we’re gonna go put
2:56
this in the rice cooker
3:01
okay so now all we do is we just put
3:03
this in here like that okay we put the
3:07
lid on it and then we just go ahead and
3:09
push this button down
3:12
just like that on this particular rice
3:14
cooker this button is red here and so
3:17
when that pops up your rice is done
3:21
probably uh depend on the amount of rice
3:23
you’re cooking this will probably take
3:25
20 25 minutes to cook but you just leave
3:28
it alone and it does the work for you
3:30
we’ll come back when it’s done
3:37
okay rice is done
3:41
there you go
3:43
now you know how to cook rice
3:46
I hope this was helpful for you thanks
3:48
for watching and God bless you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock