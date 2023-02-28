How To Cook Rice [Video]

By Dad, how do I?

0:00

hey kids welcome to another edition of

0:03

cooking with dad today I’m going to show

0:05

you how to make rice you know I have

0:08

several dishes that I want to show you

0:10

how to make that require rice so I

0:12

thought I’d just make that a separate

0:14

video so so you already know how to make

0:16

rice when we when we get into those

0:18

other recipes but first I have a dad

0:21

joke for you so you know I took a

0:24

picture of some rice but I ended up

0:27

deleting it

0:28

it was just too grainy ah so anyway

0:32

let’s get started

0:34

all right so rice uh is a such a great

0:37

filler you know to if you are cooking

0:41

for a lot of people it kind of fills

0:43

them up right and it’s fairly

0:44

inexpensive way to do that and kind of

0:46

like potatoes right so

0:48

um I would highly recommend that you

0:49

pick up a rice cooker this is one we

0:52

picked up uh probably 10 years ago I

0:55

think it was around twenty dollars I

0:56

think you can get them for between 30

0:58

and 40 now something like that I think I

1:01

did see some that were actually even

1:02

cheaper but I hadn’t I haven’t tried

1:04

them so I don’t know how they work but

1:06

there’s a pretty simple concept you just

1:09

have a lid

1:10

and you have this inner pan and then you

1:13

have a heating element inside there

1:16

right so so here’s how you do it all you

1:18

do is you

1:20

I’m going to make two cups of rice so

1:22

basically you just dump the rice in

1:25

okay this is just for visual I have two

1:27

two cups here you don’t have to use that

1:30

I should try to save time so I’m not

1:31

fishing the rice out of there so then I

1:33

have that okay and then I’m gonna go

1:35

over here and rinse it

1:37

okay so there’s the rice I’m just gonna

1:39

rinse it

1:41

and you’re just going to add water to it

1:44

okay slosh it around like that okay and

1:47

you can get your fingers inside there

1:48

like that so we’re trying to wash the

1:50

rice okay and then we’re gonna dump that

1:53

out

1:56

okay then we’re gonna do that again

2:00

we’re gonna add it in

2:03

like that

2:05

okay

2:07

slosh it around

2:08

dump that out see how the water is kind

2:10

of Cloudy you’re not going to get that

2:12

completely clear but we want to get most

2:14

of that out right so okay

2:17

so now you have this rice here like this

2:20

okay and you stick your finger in here

2:23

like this okay just sticking my finger

2:25

in to measure and it’s about that it’s

2:28

about that high okay and so that’s the

2:31

height of the water this doesn’t have to

2:33

be exact I’ve done it enough times to

2:36

know that it’s not perfect but you want

2:38

to add that much water above the rice

2:40

okay so we’re gonna go ahead and

2:45

add about that much water above the rice

2:49

okay so there you go

2:52

right it’s not an exact science but

2:54

there you go so now we’re gonna go put

2:56

this in the rice cooker

3:01

okay so now all we do is we just put

3:03

this in here like that okay we put the

3:07

lid on it and then we just go ahead and

3:09

push this button down

3:12

just like that on this particular rice

3:14

cooker this button is red here and so

3:17

when that pops up your rice is done

3:21

probably uh depend on the amount of rice

3:23

you’re cooking this will probably take

3:25

20 25 minutes to cook but you just leave

3:28

it alone and it does the work for you

3:30

we’ll come back when it’s done

3:37

okay rice is done

3:41

there you go

3:43

now you know how to cook rice

3:46

I hope this was helpful for you thanks

3:48

for watching and God bless you

