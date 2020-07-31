How to Deal With a Breakup During Lock-Down

Dealing with a breakup is never easy, no matter how casual or serious things are. When you are in a relationship with someone, you are bound to build some attachment, the person becomes a part of your daily affairs. And, when things come to an end, it is difficult to adjust to a life without them. But, yes, gradually one moves on. While I always thought that there could be no good or bad time for a breakup, However, it hit me that dealing with a breakup during lockdown was worse than any other time. Does that mean one should simply avoid it? Perhaps not, because the only thing worse than breaking up during lockdown is putting yourself through a relationship that doesn’t fit for even one extra day. Here are a few tips for dealing with a breakup during lockdown:

Dealing with a breakup: Go easy on yourself

Dealing with a breakup in lockdown during a pandemic is a peculiar situation. You need to be kind to yourself. Firstly, don’t try to bury your feelings just because you believe that there are other more important things going on in the world. There is no need to feel guilty as you are sad and hurt from your breakup just because there is greater sadness in the world. Don’t compare the pains. Secondly, don’t expect yourself to be up and running the very next day. Give yourself time and have the patience to actually deal with the situation, rather than just pushing it away. Finally, don’t see dealing with a breakup as a 5–7 day process, you might feel good one day and deeply hurt the next. It is not a linear journey, and the ambiguity of the pandemic makes it more difficult.

Don’t be shy in asking for help

If this pandemic and lockdown has taught us one thing, it’s that we desire human connection at every level. Social distancing is one of the major reasons for the increasing anxiety and angst in people. When dealing with a breakup during lockdown, don’t be shy or awkward in asking for help from your loved ones. It could be your friends, or family or even colleagues. They may not have the secret trick to help you get over the person, but a conversation can do wonders to make the heart feel better. Under normal circumstances, your friends would take you for a drink, spend evenings together, right? Why not turn that into a virtual routine?

Distract yourself

In lockdown, one thing all of us have had in abundance, is time alone with our thoughts to reflect. Some might consider it the best way to make some big decisions in your life. However, if you are dealing with a breakup, it is best to distract yourself as much as possible, It is natural to have negative thoughts and distract yourself by focusing on fitness or maybe mindfulness will help you transform the negative energy into a positive spirit. Experiment with a new hobby like painting or do something you claimed never having time for like cooking. Indulge in activities that make you happy.

Date again, when you are ready

There is no reason why you should immediately jump into another relationship post your breakup. You might believe that it will help you in dealing with a breakup, but, normally it does more harm than good. Give yourself the time to heal and get ready for another relationship. Hastily jumping into another one might not be fair to either you or your partner. When you feel you are ready, you might want to give virtual dating with online matrimony apps a try. While it is not best to start something new immediately, giving up on relationships altogether might not be an ideal move either.

Dealing with a breakup: A hard, but necessary choice

Well, if you make up your mind to end your relationship during lockdown, it is a hard, but maybe a necessary choice. Be strong and trust your instincts. Do not run back to your former partner on the first glimpse of weakness, remind yourself why it didn’t work in the first place. And when you think you are ready to get out there, hop onto platforms like WeHitched and meet some great single men and women out there!

Previously published on “Hello, Love”, a Medium publication.

