How to Deal with Betrayal in Relationships

Facing betrayal in a relationship, everyone deals with it in their own way. There’s no right or wrong in these different approaches, but you must constantly ask yourself one question:

“Do things get better for me?”

Practice is the only way to test the truth, and it’s the same when facing betrayal.

If you can improve, heal, and move forward to a better place, then your way is right for you, even if others disagree. However, if your situation doesn’t improve, or even worsens, then your current approach is definitely wrong and needs adjustment.

Every marriage, every couple, every “you and me” in a relationship is unique. Therefore, dealing with betrayal is a personalized issue. Saving a marriage may not always be the right choice, and divorce may not always be wrong — it all depends on whether things are getting better or worse for you.

Betrayal presents a challenge, but the solution lies within yourself. Don’t expect the person who caused the problem to help you solve it. In matters of betrayal, the one who rings the bell isn’t the one who unties the knot.

Many people struggle to move on after betrayal because they rely on their partner for hope instead of seeking solutions within themselves.

After betrayal, you must make a choice, and behind that choice, courage and strength are essential.

To continue, you must let go of the past, control your emotions, and be prepared to face the risk of being betrayed again. Alternatively, you may have to accept a marriage that’s superficial, or view it merely as a partnership beyond emotions. These adjustments can help you move forward and heal.

Some people can still live a good life even if they know their partner continues to betray them. They have accepted the situation and are at peace with it. You may not understand their choice, but they are content because they understand themselves and have inner harmony.

Choosing divorce is also an option. When a partner betrays you, considering divorce is valid, regardless of whether they admit fault. Marriage is an agreement, and betrayal violates that agreement. Therefore, choosing divorce is simply terminating the agreement.

As long as you can overcome the obstacles, whether practical or emotional, associated with divorce, you can make that choice without feeling guilty, even towards your children.

Dealing with betrayal requires personal growth. Completing the necessary work, whether to continue or end the relationship, is crucial for your well-being and moving forward.

So, think about what you want. Consider what outcomes can help you progress. Identify the challenges you may face and work on overcoming them one by one.

In reality, those who come out stronger after betrayal all go through this process. Whether their marriage endures or ends is merely a formality and not the most crucial aspect.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Anda Deea on Unsplash