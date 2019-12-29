How to Deal With Your Scary Seasonal Mood Disorder

—

Shannon and J.R. both suffer from Seasonal Mood Disorder, a worsening of depression during the fall and winter months.

This is due in large part to less sunlight than in other parts of the year and if you think this is one of those hokey types of diagnosis, you’re absolutely wrong. This is a very real thing.

For Shannon, it starts around October and goes through February or March and for J.R. it typically starts around mid-November, a couple of weeks before his birthday and also goes until somewhere around March.

When you deal with this, you tend to be more depressed, lose interest in things you once enjoyed, don’t sleep well or sleep more than usual, and there’s also a higher risk of suicide or self-harm.

Shannon explains the ins and outs of Seasonal Mood Disorder and what it really means to deal with this.

The good news is that there are ways to help improve your symptoms, including light therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, and medications among other things.

We discuss workplace accommodations, and why women are four times as likely to deal with this than men are.

To hear all about it, listen to the podcast now and check out the link below to see if you might suffer from this affliction.

http://www.scalesandmeasures.net/files/files/SEASONA%20PATTERN%20ASSESSMENT%20Questionnaire.pdf

Use the comments section at the bottom of the page to start or join the conversation.

Head over to the podcast page to listen to this episode all the great interviews along with Shannon & J.R. dropping their knowledge on various topics. While you’re there don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on your favorite podcast platform, including Apple, Google, Spotify, iHeart and more!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you enjoy the podcast, please tell your friends and share it on social media. We would greatly appreciate it.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/not-weird-just-autistic/id1486466502

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo courtesy iStock.

This post previously published on Not Weird Just Autistic and is republished with the permission of the authors.