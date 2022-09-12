Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How to Easily Attract Women

How to Easily Attract Women

This act will make women flirt, hoping you will come over to say hello.

by Leave a Comment

 

How can you get women to welcome your approach? Is there anyway you can ensure your success? You want to be a lady’s man, not have immunity to rejection.

You might have asked yourself those question several times each day. Or right before you went out with friends.

Sahil Bloom is an intellectual philosopher. He reasons out situations like most don’t. Sahil says you’re using the wrong razor to decide how you will be attractive to women.

How to appear confident? Choose the luck razor.

When you want a good woman fast, create your luck. Sahil says, “pick the path with the larger luck surface area.”.

Go where luck is most likely to strike you when you take action. Where will this happen?

  • In a room of like-minded people.
  • In a room where you don’t feel intimidated by the other males.
  • Outside in the real world, when you are pleasant and running errands.

 

Women are everywhere. But where are the women you find it easy to engage in conversation? So, you have little confidence. Is there a place where other men don’t intimidate you?

You think you are “supposed to” meet women at a bar. But you can meet a woman anywhere. And depending on where you see her, you will have the confidence to engage.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo by Shutterstock.com

How do you get her to notice you? Go to someone who uses a razor daily.

The easiest ways to feel better about yourself and appear attractive:

  • Get a haircut.
  • Wear the outfit you’ve been saving for a special occasion.
  • Have your favorite food.

 

A barbershop is like a woman’s beauty salon. Hair confidence is an actual thing. Indeed. It’s the reason all the male TikTok creators ask for similar line-ups.

People assume plenty about you by how you carry yourself. And you feel better when you think you look handsome. Ever notice how fast you explain away rejection with a flaw when feeling low? Yet, shake it off in seconds when feeling great.

Be happy. Be open.

There doesn’t have to be a smile on your face. Women will know you are approachable from your aura. This happy, open nature again comes back to your haircut. It makes you less self-conscious. A psychologist said, touching one’s hair is a self-soothing tactic. And if you think you look fine, there’s less need to feel inadequate.

So, think about where you go to meet women. And consider how your hair and outfit will look before you get to the location.

Thank you for reading this post.

© Annie Wegner 2022-Present.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Annie Wegner

Economist with five years of experience in social media marketing. I write about love, social media, business, and relationships. Netflix and chill enthusiast.

Follow me on Medium:
multipassionatewriter.medium.com.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x