How to Easily Attract Women

How can you get women to welcome your approach? Is there anyway you can ensure your success? You want to be a lady’s man, not have immunity to rejection.

You might have asked yourself those question several times each day. Or right before you went out with friends.

Sahil Bloom is an intellectual philosopher. He reasons out situations like most don’t. Sahil says you’re using the wrong razor to decide how you will be attractive to women.

…

How to appear confident? Choose the luck razor.

When you want a good woman fast, create your luck. Sahil says, “pick the path with the larger luck surface area.”.

Go where luck is most likely to strike you when you take action. Where will this happen?

In a room of like-minded people.

In a room where you don’t feel intimidated by the other males.

Outside in the real world, when you are pleasant and running errands.

Women are everywhere. But where are the women you find it easy to engage in conversation? So, you have little confidence. Is there a place where other men don’t intimidate you?

You think you are “supposed to” meet women at a bar. But you can meet a woman anywhere. And depending on where you see her, you will have the confidence to engage.

…

Photo by Shutterstock.com

How do you get her to notice you? Go to someone who uses a razor daily.

The easiest ways to feel better about yourself and appear attractive:

Get a haircut.

Wear the outfit you’ve been saving for a special occasion.

Have your favorite food.

A barbershop is like a woman’s beauty salon. Hair confidence is an actual thing. Indeed. It’s the reason all the male TikTok creators ask for similar line-ups.

People assume plenty about you by how you carry yourself. And you feel better when you think you look handsome. Ever notice how fast you explain away rejection with a flaw when feeling low? Yet, shake it off in seconds when feeling great.

…

Be happy. Be open.

There doesn’t have to be a smile on your face. Women will know you are approachable from your aura. This happy, open nature again comes back to your haircut. It makes you less self-conscious. A psychologist said, touching one’s hair is a self-soothing tactic. And if you think you look fine, there’s less need to feel inadequate.

So, think about where you go to meet women. And consider how your hair and outfit will look before you get to the location.

…

—

***