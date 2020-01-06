How to Ensure Your Mobile App’s Long-Term Success?

So, you’ve got an app for your business. Great!

It really feels good when you see your hard work is ‘speaking’. You have put so much effort, time, and money to make your app idea a reality. Now, when you see people are using it, feeling good is obvious.

But, are you sure users are going to keep using it after a few months or years?

Well, the graph below does not point out something to be happy about.

Source: Localytics

As you can see the app abandonment rate has increased a lot this year. Users are only installing the app, using it once, and then never coming back to it! This is frustrating, right? Well, there are so many possible reasons why users abandon an app.

Maybe your app crashes too often

Slow performance

Too many ads

Too much sign-up requirements

Other free app options offering the same thing, etc.

According to different studies on the app market, these are some of the common causes of why people abandon an app.

Now that you know what turns off the users, you should work on it and make things better so that users do not do the same with your mobile app.

This blog post is going to highlight some smart tips to keep your users engaged and ensure the mobile app’s long-term success.

Your app should offer a solution to a real problem

It seems very basic, right? Well, sometimes, addressing this basic or obvious factor is missing from mobile app development.

When you have the eye for the app’s long-term success, make sure to build an app that addresses real problem users face. And accordingly, try to offer some solutions to user requirements.

Here, you can do some market research, analyze what your competitors are doing, what their applications are offering to the users. Then try to find some loopholes in their apps. Now, if you can make these factors better, you can easily capitalize on it. Unless you offer something different, something better to the customers, why they would get your apps instead of what they are already using.

Your app should have a scalable design

To ensure your app’s long-term success, you should have a long-term plan for your mobile app. Your work does not end with the app release. Rather, you can think of it as a beginning only.

Keeping the future roadmap of your app in mind, you should design it in such a way so that it allows flexibility for future features and iterations. Yes, we are talking about making your app design scalable.

However, thinking of the future is great. But make sure your present app design does not look as if there are gaps! Contact any reliable mobile app development company in New York for the best scalable mobile app designs.

Collect and analyze the feedback of users

No one can give you a better app review than the users. This is why gathering and then analyzing user feedback on your app is necessary. It will help you to jot down the things your app lacks and accordingly you can push your design and development team for further enhancements. Once you can successfully collect and analyze the user feedback, you can take proper care of the following points.

Consistent app updates

Let your app users know that you are trying to enhance your app. How? Simply just work on it and sent frequent app updates to them.

Source: Spotify

Initially, you release the MVP and then gather all the user feedback and accordingly integrate app functions and features. But when the full version of the application is already released, you have to consider the analytics part of your campaign. It will help you to keep updated with your users’ behavior, their evolving requirements and accordingly, you can update your application.

Well, another thing you need to keep in mind that every update release should add some value. Be it new functionality, or adding a new component, or a security enhancement that improves the user experience.

Timely bug fixing

Do you know too many minor bugs can cumulatively result in a massive crash! And when your app crashes frequently, you cannot expect your users to be calm! You are just giving them another reason to abandon your app.

That is why you should always keep a close eye on your app even after its release. Timely and regular bug fixing can assure your users will not go away. Also, fixing a major crash can increase your cost which you can avoid by timely bug fixing.

Make sure your app supports new software and hardware

In the field of technology, change is the only constant. Think about normal Android and iOS platforms. You already know how frequently they bring changes, release updated versions. Now, if your app fails to run seamlessly in the updated OS, why people will buy it!

This is why you have to make sure that your mobile app can support new software and hardware.

Do not forget to check on the licenses

Today, most of the mobile applications are built using the licensed technology. So, while choosing the tech stack for your mobile app development, make sure to do your homework and find out the details whether any of the certifications or licenses need to be renewed or not.

You should not overlook the customer support

No matter how brilliant your app is unless you offer impressive customer support, you can never stand out and take place in your users’ minds. How loyal a customer would be to your application depends a lot on the quality of customer support service you offer to them. So, to ensure an application’s long-term success, the quality of customer support plays a crucial role.

So, these were a few points on how you can achieve long-term success for your mobile application. Here, one thing is crystal clear that without proper app maintenance, your app will fade out with time.

If you are unsure how to proceed with app maintenance or how to plan everything, get in touch with a trusted mobile app development company in New York and consult with the experts. They will guide you in the right way so that you can enjoy your app’s success.

A version of this post was previously published on medium.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

